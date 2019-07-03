Say Yes to the Dress Season 17 Returns with Jenna Johnson Searching for Her Reception Gown

It’s officially wedding season!

TLC’s hit series Say Yes to the Dress returns July 20, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal. The triumphant 17th season will feature a new roster of brides hoping to find the perfect dress for their big day at renowned N.Y.C. bridal boutique, Kleinfeld Bridal.

Among the brides searching through the racks of white gowns? Dancing with the Stars‘ Jenna Johnson.

Fans will watch as Johnson and her now-husband Val Chmerkovskiy arrive just two months before their big day seeking the perfect reception dress.

Johnson previously opened up about the experience to PEOPLE, saying she wanted a “timeless and classic” dress for the party portion of her nuptials.

“Before even looking for my dress, I knew I wanted something timeless and classic. I wanted something that I felt confident and beautiful in. I didn’t want to look like a princess — I wanted to look like a queen!” she said.

She added, “I am so blessed to be able to have gorgeous dresses made for me every week on DWTS. So I also wanted to be certain that I didn’t get anything that felt like a costume or ballroom dress.”

And before heading to Kleinfeld’s for her appointment, Johnson made sure to do her homework. “I was so looking forward to it, so I went onto their website to have an idea of what they had and what I knew I wanted to try on,” she said.

Though she prepped with plenty of research, her appointment still ended up being a “couple of hours” long, but filled with fun as Johnson brought alone her mom Tammy, close family friend Stacy, future mother-in-law Larissa and future sister-in-law Peta Murgatroyd. She ended up trying on a total of four gowns during the appointment, but ultimately settled on the first one she put on.

“Ironically enough, the first dress I tried on was the one. I had picked it out while looking around and I just knew it was unique and something I would love to wear,” she said.

And Johnson wore the dress during her April wedding to Chmerkovskiy. The two tied the knot in a romantic ceremony overlooking the ocean at the Terranea Resort in Rancho Palo Verdes, California.

Say Yes to the Dress premieres July 20 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.