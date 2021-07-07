Watch Kendall Vertes help sister Ryleigh find a dance-worthy dress, plus: Randy Fenoli's assistant ends up being the one on the podium — does she find her perfect dress?

See a Dance Moms Star Visit Kleinfeld in the New Season of Say Yes to the Dress

Weddings are back in a big way — and nowhere is that more evident than at N.Y.C.'s famous Kleinfeld Bridal, where Randy Fenoli and his team have returned for yet another season of sass and serious advice on Say Yes to the Dress.

Fenoli, 57, is the star designer and advice giver on the hit TLC series, and he's here to prove that his critiques can be as, shall we say, constructive as ever — even virtually! — in order to ensure the brides look cake topper-perfect on their big day.

Because of COVID uncertainties during filming, Randy wasn't able to be in the salon full-time, but he and his team work together to ensure he's still able to get those signature SYTTD moments from his side of the computer screen — as seen in this sneak-peek clip.

Ryleigh Vertes Credit: TLC/ Discovery +

The clip gives a look at the season, including the kickoff episode in which the team hosts Dance Moms alums Kendall Vertes and her mom Jill as they try to find Kendall's sister Ryleigh a wedding dress. Will they be as opinionated as the Dance Moms crew is known to be?

Daniela Polimeni Credit: TLC/ Discovery +

Randy's assistant also gets to be on "the other side of the veil," trying on dresses for her famously blunt boss — and getting reduced to tears in the process. "Sometimes brides come in and they don't find THE dress. We don't always have to say yes," she points out.

More brides on deck for this season include a bride who is blind, a throuple with two brides sharing a budget, and a virtual bride having second thoughts on her pandemic purchase.

A few months ago, SYTTD created a pandemic special that strived to shine light on love during times of extreme hardship. Viewers saw brides still get their happily ever after, even with uncertainty staring them in the face.

SYTTD started back in 2007. Over time, it has gained a loyal following of wedding enthusiasts and dreamers a like who are obsessed with wedding dresses.,