Say Yes to the Dress' Lori Allen Speaks Out About 'Freak Accident' That Occurred While Filming

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta viewers are finally getting insight into the nasty tumble Lori Allen took in April of last year.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek at Saturday’s season finale episode, Allen, the owner of Bridals by Lori in Atlanta, Georgia, is hospitalized after falling while filming season 11 of the TLC show.

Fashion director Monte Durham narrates the scary incident in a confessional throughout the clip.

“We had just finished filming when Lori fell and it just wasn’t any ordinary slipping on a dress,” says Durham. “She fell and hit pretty hard.”

The scene then cuts from the bridal shop where production was filming to a blank screen that reads, “Cameras had stopped recording, but the audio continued recording…”

Off-camera, Durham, in a panic, yells, “Oh, Lori! Are you okay?”

“No, I fell on my face. Oh my god,” Allen, clearly in a great deal of pain, responds.

“Are you okay?” Durham asks, to which Allen replies, “I don’t know.”

A producer then asks, “Is she bleeding?”

“Yeah. Above the eyebrow,” says Durham.

“Oh I’m so hurt. Oh my hands,” Allen says in agony.

And he fall was so bad, they had to call the paramedics.

“For her to hit the floor so very hard, it’s pretty tough,” he says. “There’s nothing we could do. We called the paramedics and tried to comfort her on the floor until they arrived. She just kept saying ‘It’s bad y’all, it’s bad.’ ”

While the ordeal happened off-camera, the clip briefly showed footage of Allen on a stretcher while surrounded by paramedics.

“She’s strong, she’s going to get through this,” Durham adds. “It’s going to be a long recovery, so we are waiting for an update on that.”

Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE one year after her fall, Allen recalled details of the “freak accident” and shared how she’s doing today.

“We were filming the opening sequence of the show, Monte was spinning a dress, and the nude tulle train blended in exactly with the color of the hardwood floors as it fell to the ground and I walked out of the scene—and I slipped on the train and fell flat on my face,” Allen says. “I blacked out and don’t remember anything after that.”

“My nose and both wrists (all of which were broken in the fall) are still really sore,” the reality star adds. “I can’t lift more than one bridal gown at a time, but I’m hoping my wrists improve.”

Allen says that her “recovery process was long and involved.”

“Although I eat right and exercise regularly, the fact is that my body and bones are weak from fighting breast cancer,” she says. “Through the fall, I learned I have osteoporosis which I am now treating. The fall reminded me to slow down and to be grateful for all of the amazing love and support I have in my life.”

She continues, “I used the recovery period to rest, heal, and rehabilitate, but I also came out of recovery feeling very peaceful and focused on making the best out of my next chapter.”

Allen also thanked Monte and her Bridals by Lori team for being “so concerned and caring for her after her frightening accident.

“Just like when I battled breast cancer, the entire team rose to the occasion to keep the store running,” she says. “I truly am so blessed to have an incredible team behind me.”

The season finale of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta airs Saturday (8 p.m. ET) on TLC.