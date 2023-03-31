'Say Yes to the Dress' Helps Terminally Ill Mom Realize Her Lifelong Wish of Seeing Daughter Find a Bridal Gown

Randy Fenoli is helping make one special mother and daughter's dream come true.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Saturday's Say Yes to the Dress season 22 finale, the TLC star meets Marie-Therese Rizzuto and her mother Theresa Depascale, who came in to Kleinfeld Bridal for Rizzuto's bridal appointment.

But Fenoli, 59, quickly realizes it isn't a typical day at the gown store.

"I'm actually not getting married," Rizzuto says. "I'm actually single. We're here today because we might not have this opportunity again. My mom she has stage 4 neuroendocrine cancer."

Rizzuto and her mother both get emotional in the episode as Fenoli and a consultant do their best to find the perfect dress for Rizzuto.

"Unfortunately this cancer is incurable. I don't know how long I have," explains Depascale. "This is sort of like my make a wish in a way."

Rizzuto says of bringing her mother to Kleinfeld: "This is like her dream come true for me."

Fenoli finishes the thought: "For her to be there for your wedding dress shopping."

The bridal boutique which has 30,000 sq. ft. filled with the largest selection of wedding dresses in the world, has long held a special place in Depascale's heart.

"I went to Kleinfeld when I was getting married to [Marie's] father," she says. "I had a beautiful experience here. I just would love to see her … it's just so magical I just can't explain it."

While Rizzuto may not be thinking about marriage right now, she says it doesn't matter.

"It's the experience. It's just everything," she says. "The emotion. It's not the same without your mom. I wouldn't be able to do this and feel the same if she wasn't there."

Fenoli, who is the Kleinfeld Fashion Director and has been in the wedding business for more than three decades, told PEOPLE earlier this month that he finds inspiration everywhere and loves being able to help brides find their dresses, season after season.

"There's always something new. There's so much room to keep designing. I have to say that I love that it's restricted to white because with many colors, I wouldn't know what to do," he says.

"Ninety percent of my inspiration comes from brides. I see them. I listen to them. They put on a dress. I can say a few words to her," he explains. "I can totally and completely bring her at ease and say, 'Don't worry. I've been in this for 30 years, and I've never seen a bride walk down the aisle naked. She always finds a dress. We will find one for you.'"

The season 22 finale of Say Yes to the Dress airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.