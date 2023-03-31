'Say Yes to the Dress' Helps Terminally Ill Mom Realize Her Lifelong Wish of Seeing Daughter Find a Bridal Gown

Though Marie-Therese Rizzuto is single, with her mother admitting "I don't have time left," the pair headed to Kleinfeld to choose a wedding dress

By Emily Strohm
Published on March 31, 2023 12:00 PM

Randy Fenoli is helping make one special mother and daughter's dream come true.

In an exclusive sneak peek at Saturday's Say Yes to the Dress season 22 finale, the TLC star meets Marie-Therese Rizzuto and her mother Theresa Depascale, who came in to Kleinfeld Bridal for Rizzuto's bridal appointment.

But Fenoli, 59, quickly realizes it isn't a typical day at the gown store.

"I'm actually not getting married," Rizzuto says. "I'm actually single. We're here today because we might not have this opportunity again. My mom she has stage 4 neuroendocrine cancer."

say yes to the dress
Discovery Communications, LLC

Rizzuto and her mother both get emotional in the episode as Fenoli and a consultant do their best to find the perfect dress for Rizzuto.

"Unfortunately this cancer is incurable. I don't know how long I have," explains Depascale. "This is sort of like my make a wish in a way."

Rizzuto says of bringing her mother to Kleinfeld: "This is like her dream come true for me."

Fenoli finishes the thought: "For her to be there for your wedding dress shopping."

The bridal boutique which has 30,000 sq. ft. filled with the largest selection of wedding dresses in the world, has long held a special place in Depascale's heart.

"I went to Kleinfeld when I was getting married to [Marie's] father," she says. "I had a beautiful experience here. I just would love to see her … it's just so magical I just can't explain it."

say yes to the dress
Discovery Communications, LLC

While Rizzuto may not be thinking about marriage right now, she says it doesn't matter.

"It's the experience. It's just everything," she says. "The emotion. It's not the same without your mom. I wouldn't be able to do this and feel the same if she wasn't there."

Fenoli, who is the Kleinfeld Fashion Director and has been in the wedding business for more than three decades, told PEOPLE earlier this month that he finds inspiration everywhere and loves being able to help brides find their dresses, season after season.

"There's always something new. There's so much room to keep designing. I have to say that I love that it's restricted to white because with many colors, I wouldn't know what to do," he says.

"Ninety percent of my inspiration comes from brides. I see them. I listen to them. They put on a dress. I can say a few words to her," he explains. "I can totally and completely bring her at ease and say, 'Don't worry. I've been in this for 30 years, and I've never seen a bride walk down the aisle naked. She always finds a dress. We will find one for you.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The season 22 finale of Say Yes to the Dress airs Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Related Articles
AT&T Celebrates the Launch of DIRECTV NOW
Randy Fenoli Looks Back on 22 Seasons of 'Say Yes to the Dress' : 'What a Roller Coaster of a Ride'
Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Ft. Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia. Credit: STANLOPHOTOGRAPHY
Porsha Williams Says Her 2 Weddings Were a 'Dream Come True': 'It Feels Different Being Married'
nicola peltz
Nicola Peltz Denies Feud with Victoria Beckham, Says She Wishes People Wouldn't Judge Her Amid Wedding Lawsuit
Anthony Anderson officiating his friends' Wedding of AJ Williams and John Henson
Anthony Anderson Officiates Friend's Wedding: 'I'm Not Sure if This Thing is Totally Legit'
Taylor and Sophia’s Wedding. credit line – Ryanne ODonnell Photography, LLC
TikTok Stars Taylor and Soph Are Married! Inside Their 'Timeless' South Carolina Wedding
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2019 on August 11, 2019 in Hermosa Beach, California.
Nikki Bella Picks Another Wedding Dress After Revealing She's Also Wearing Gown from John Cena Engagement
Randy Fenoli Engagement . Credit: Clane Gessel Studio
Everything to Know About 'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Randy Fenoli's Fiancé Mete Kobal
Randy Fenoli Engagement . Credit: Clane Gessel Studio
'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Randy Fenoli Is Engaged! 'I Never Thought It Was Going to Happen for Me'
Randi Fenoli engagement ring
'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Randy Fenoli Calls Matching Engagement Rings with Fiancé 'a Little Ostentatious'
Taylor Hasselhoff's wedding https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1gAm0O4q6CKWqMBh-wFyusUumoAggZzyU
Taylor Hasselhoff Recalls the Emotional Moment She Found Her Perfect Wedding Dress: 'I Lost It Crying'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: Dale Moss arrives at the 2023 Gold Meets Golden 10th Anniversary Year Event at Virginia Robinson Gardens on February 04, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); Who Is Clare Crawley's Fiancé? All About Ryan Dawkins; Credit: Clare Crawley/Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/reel/CiI1j11hzOV/?hl=en 
Dale Moss Says He Wishes Ex Clare Crawley 'Nothing but the Best' After Her Wedding to Ryan Dawkins
Clare Crawley Wedding
Clare Crawley Wears 'Dream' Replacement Wedding Dress After Her First Gown Was Stolen — See Her Look!
CORAL GABLES, FL - MARCH 4: Guerdy Abraira and Russell Abraira at the Real Housewives of Miami Social Miami party at the THesis hotel in Coral Gables, Florida on March 4th, 2022. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images)
'RHOM' Star Guerdy Abraira Recalls Her Favorite Wedding Memory — and Why She Rented Her Dress
Jamie Lynn Spears and husband Jamie Watson arrive at the 49th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on April 6, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Who Is Jamie Lynn Spears' Husband? All About Jamie Watson
Sophie Simmons and Gene Simmons Party Arrival
Stars Who Were Parents of the Bride or Groom