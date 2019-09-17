Saved By the Bell TV Reboot in the Works for NBCU Streaming Platform

A Saved By the Bell reboot has been officially saved by NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming platform.

After rumors upon rumors upon even more rumors, Peacock, the name for NBCU’s service, revealed its programming lineup Tuesday morning and a Saved By the Bell revival is onboard.

30 Rock writer and Great News series creator Tracey Wigfield heads the reboot, which will feature original cast members. Elizabeth Berkley (who played Jessie) and Mario Lopez (who played A.C.) are the only names mentioned, as of now.

Back in May, Mark Paul Gosselaar didn’t rule one out. “If it was a good product that I felt wouldn’t tarnish the original product, then yeah. I’m open to hearing anything,” he said. However, he also admitted he’d be okay “never seeing a reboot ever again.”

But there’s lots more coming to Peacock, a nod to the NBC logo, when it launches in April 2020.

We already knew all episodes of The Office would be heading to the service, but now so are all episodes of Parks and Recreation. Both series previously held Netflix as their streaming home.

Image zoom SAVED BY THE BELL -- "From Nurse to Worse" Episode 16 -- Air Date 12/15/1990 -- Pictured: (l-r) Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Kapowski, Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater -- Photo by: Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

On the drama series side, Peacock is planning Dr. Death, based on the true-crime podcast, starring Jamie Dornan, Alec Baldwin, and Christian Slater; a Battlestar Galactica reboot from Mr. Robot and Homecoming EP Sam Esmale; the Brave New World adaptation starring Alden Ehrenreich and Demi Moore; Emmy Rossum’s post-Shameless TV project, a limited series called Angelyne; and One of Us Is Lying.

For comedy, there’s Rutherford Falls (starring Ed Helms, who develops with Mike Schur and Sierra Teller); Straight Talk from Rashida Jones and Jada Pinkett Smith; that Punky Brewster reboot; the new season of A.P. Bio; and a new movie spinoff for Psych.

NBC confirmed its library will include 30 Rock, Bates Motel, Battlestar Gallactica, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Cheers, Chrisley Knows Best, Covert Affairs, Downton Abbey, Everyone Loves Raymond, Frasier, Friday Night Lights, House, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, King Of Queens, Married…With Children, Monk, Parenthood, Psych, Royal Pains, SNL, Superstore, The Real Housewives, Top Chef, Will & Grace, and a batch of movies.

