Saved by the Bell Reboot Series Canceled After 2 Seasons on Peacock: 'So Disappointed'

SAVED BY THE BELL -- "The Last Year Dance" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren as Jessie Spano, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Morris, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/Peacock)

Class is no longer in session for Saved By the Bell.

Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service, announced in a statement on Wednesday that the series has been canceled and will not return for a third season.

"We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans," the service said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield's superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show's legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen."

"We're grateful to Tracey, [producer] Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time," the statement continued.

Deadline was first to report the cancellation of the series.

SAVED BY THE BELL -- "La Guerra de Aisha" Episode 207 -- Pictured: (l-r) Belmont Cameli as Jamie Spano, Josie Totah as Lexi Haddad-DeFabrizio, Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy Jimenez, Mitchell Hoog as Mac Morris -- (Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Peacock) Credit: Patrick Wymore/Peacock

NBC's original Saved by the Bell, which aired for four seasons from 1989-1993, was a retooled version of the short-lived Disney Channel show Good Morning, Miss Bliss. It was followed by Saved by the Bell: The College Years (1993-1994) and Saved by the Bell: The New Class (1993-2000).

Peacock's Saved by the Bell premiered in November 2020 as an updated take on the original series that starred many original cast members, including Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Tiffani Thiessen, Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley and Lark Voorhies.

Other stars Haskiri Velazquez, Mitchell Hoog, Josie Totah, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden and John Michael Higgins rounded out the cast.

Sharing a statement to Twitter on the news of the series' cancellation, Gosselaar, 48, wrote: "So disappointed by this news. So many talented individuals in all departments creating something original from a reboot.

"Respect and admiration to everyone involved and thanks to the viewers," the actor, who famously played Zack Morris, added.