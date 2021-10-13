The reboot will return for its second season Nov. 24 on Peacock

Saved by the Bell Reboot Sets Season 2 Premiere Date, Teases OG Cast Reunion and More

The second season of Peacock's Saved by the Bell reboot is almost in session.

On Wednesday, the NBC Universal-owned streaming service unveiled a first look at the sitcom's sophomore run, set to premiere Nov. 24. The newly-released photos tease the return of the next generation of Bayside High graduates.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Fans of the original series an also look forward to seeing the OG crew back together again. One photo features Bayside alums Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Kelly Morris (Tiffani Thiessen), A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez), Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) and Lisa Turtle (Lark Voorhies) at their favorite hangout spot, The Max.

Saved by the Bell - Season 2 Credit: Trae Patton/Peacock

A catch-up trailer offers a brief look at what else season 2 has in store. Bayside High has been chosen to host the Southern California school spirit competition, and according to Principal Ronald Toddman (John Michael Higgins), the winner "takes home a tiny spirit stick."

Also to come, Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) strives not to focus on school drama. But she gets sidetracked with the arrival of a new student who is elected student council VP. Mac (Mitchell Hoog), for his part, hopes the spirit competition will be an opportunity for him to make a name for himself outside of his dad's shadow.

Saved by the Bell - Season 2 Credit: Tyler Golden/Peacock

As Jamie (Belmont Cameli) gets support from Lexi (Josie Totah) following her parents' divorce, Lexi struggles with learning to be a more understanding girlfriend. Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Peña) searches for a new creative outlet outside of football, while DeVante (Dexter Darden) falls for a rich Bayside girl.

Meanwhile, Slater and Jessie begin to grow closer in the wake of her separation.

Saved by the Bell - Season 2 Credit: Patrick Wymore/Peacock

NBC's original Saved by the Bell, which aired for four seasons from 1989-1993, was a retooled version of the short-lived Disney Channel show Good Morning, Miss Bliss. It was followed by Saved by the Bell: The College Years (1993-1994) and Saved by the Bell: The New Class (1993-2000).

Peacock's Saved by the Bell, developed by Tracey Wigfield, premiered in November 2020. It was renewed for a 10-episode second season in January.