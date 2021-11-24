Saved by the Bell Reboot Pays Tribute to Dustin Diamond in Premiere Episode

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Dustin Diamond, who played Screech on the beloved sitcom, died in February after a short cancer battle

SAVED BY THE BELL -- "The Last Year Dance" Episode 201 -- Pictured: (l-r) Lark Voorhies as Lisa Turtle, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren as Jessie Spano, Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater, Tiffani Thiessen as Kelly Morris, Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Zack Morris -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/Peacock)

Nine months after Dustin Diamond's sudden death at age 44 from a relentless form of cancer, his former Saved by the Bell costars are paying tribute onscreen.

In the season two premiere of the Saved by the Bell reboot, which premieres Nov. 24 on Peacock, Lisa Turtle (played by Lark Voorhies), Zack Morris (Mark Paul Gosselaar), Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen), AC Slater (Mario Lopez) and Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) gather at their high school hangout, The Max, to pay tribute to loveable goof Screech Powers, whom Diamond played for over 12 years in the original show and its spinoffs.

As they sample the "newest addition," to The Max menu, the spaghetti burger, inspired by Screech, Lopez comments, 'It's a little weird, but great," to which Voorhies responds, "Kind of like Screech!"

The group then share memories of Screech, whose antics and bizarre comments often provided the comic relief in each episode.

"Do you guys remember the time that he got struck by lightning and was psychic for a week," asks Gosselaar. Chimes in Berkley: "And then you used his powers to cheat on a midterm!" Gosselaar responds: "Yeah, why didn't we go to Vegas or stop the Gulf War?"

Voorhies, whose character Lisa was the object of Screech's undying love says, in referring to an iconic 1990 episode, "I'm still mad that little dweeb beat me at becoming Miss Bayside!"

Then, as Berkley notes, "He was so funny," the fivesome look at each other sadly as they propose a toast. "To Screech."