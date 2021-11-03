Season 2 of the Saved by the Bell reboot premieres Nov. 24 on Peacock

Saved by the Bell Reboot: Old Rivalries and Romances Are Renewed in Season 2 Trailer

The Saved by the Bell reboot is back!

The second season of Peacock's revival series is set to premiere on the streaming service Nov. 24. On Wednesday, the official trailer dropped, teasing new high school drama — as well as some renewed romances and rivalries from the original '90s sitcom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I can't wait to start junior year," Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) says in the new clip, while Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Peña) notes, "Last year, you changed this place."

"I got people to care about important stuff, not just Bayside nonsense," Daisy says — but she's sidetracked by Mac (Mitchell Hoog) tossing a water balloon at his dad, OG Saved by the Bell character Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar).

"Oh boy, here we go," Daisy says.

SAVED BY THE BELL -- "La Guerra de Aisha" Episode 207 -- Pictured: (l-r) Belmont Cameli as Jamie Spano, Josie Totah as Lexi Haddad-DeFabrizio, Haskiri Velazquez as Daisy Jimenez, Mitchell Hoog as Mac Morris -- (Photo by: Patrick Wymore/Peacock) Credit: Patrick Wymore/Peacock

Meanwhile, the adults are having their own issues.

"Everybody knows I'm getting a divorce," school counselor Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley) tells football coach A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez), whom she dated as a teenager.

"Fate is real, you're working at the same school as your first love," Kelly Kapowski (Tiffani Thiessen) then tells Jessie, referring to Slater, who is later shown sweetly telling Jessie, "You've been through a lot."

The trailer also shows more glimpses of Gosselaar's Zack and Lark Voorhies' Lisa Turtle, including one shot showing all five of the original characters reuniting at their old favorite hangout spot. Dustin Diamond, who played Screech on Saved by the Bell, died earlier this year, but the reboot's showrunner Tracey Wigfield has said that the new season will pay tribute to the late actor.

SAVED BY THE BELL -- "1-900-Crushed" Episode 203 -- Pictured: Elizabeth Berkley Lauren as Jessie Spano -- (Photo by: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock) Credit: Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

The new clip additionally reveals that Bayside High is hosting the California school spirit competition, during which they will have to face off against rival Valley — another throwback to the original series.

"Bayside hasn't won a spirit competition for 200 years," Principal Ronald Toddman (John Michael Higgins) says. "If we don't learn from the past we are doomed to repeat it."

"That's why we have all these reboots of TV shows from the 90s," Josie Totah's Lexi quips in a tongue-in-cheek reference to the show itself. "Get a new idea Hollywood."