Mario Lopez, Elizabeth Berkley, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar will all be returning for the highly anticipated reboot

Saved By the Bell Reboot Gets November Premiere Date on NBCUniversal's Peacock

Bayside High is reopening its doors this November!

On Tuesday, NBCUniversal announced that its upcoming Saved by the Bell reboot will premiere on Nov. 25 on Peacock.

The streaming service revealed the premiere date with a clever teaser video featuring a peacock roaming the halls of Bayside High.

In the clip, a peacock is seen walking down the hallway when a school bell sounds causing the animal to crow loudly.

As the Saved by the Bell theme song begins to play, the show's logo appears on the screen followed by the premiere date announcement.

In the reboot, Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s character of Zack Morris is now the governor of California.

He finds himself in trouble when he decides to close down many low-income high schools in the state and send the students to higher-performing schools instead, including Bayside.

In January, Gosselaar confirmed during a Television Critics Association event that he would reprise his role as Zack, saying, “Everybody can sleep well at night.”

Saved by the Bell stars Mario Lopez, 46, and Elizabeth Berkley, 48, will also appear in the reboot as their respective characters of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano.

Tiffani Thiessen’s Kelly Kapowski is also set to return alongside new addition Belmont Cameli, who will play Jamie Spano — Jessie's sensitive son.

Some notable absences include Dustin Diamond’s Screech and Lark Voorhes’ Lisa Turtle. Both previously spoke out about not being included in the reboot.

The series will also feature a slew of new faces as the students at Bayside High, including Josie Totah, Mitchell Hoog, Belmont Cameli, Haskiri Velazquez and Alycia Pascual-Pena.

In May, Lopez — whose character is now Bayside's gym teacher — opened up about the reboot, telling PEOPLE "it's a little edgier" but "not naughty."

"It's going great," Lopez shared with PEOPLE when asked about the project. "We have like two or three more episodes to go to finish it up and I think people are gonna like it."

"It's a little edgier and updated, but not naughty by all means," he teased. "It's a lot of fun and I'm having fun with it."