Saved By the Bell Is Back! See Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley in First Footage of Reboot

Bayside High is back in session!

On Wednesday, NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service Peacock released the first teaser of the Saved by the Bell reboot. Shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the first footage sees both Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley reprising their respective characters of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano. (Slater is now Bayside High’s gym teacher.)

“Remember how much fun high school used to be?” asks Slater.

“Can you believe that was almost 30 years ago?!” replies Jessie.

The clip also introduces Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), the handsome, charming, and privileged son of Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) and Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli), captain of the Bayside football team and Jessie’s sensitive man-child son.

“When I was in high school, I used to constantly fight with my best friend over a hot girl,” Slater says, before facing Mac. “That was actually your dad! Oh, with your mom!”

Image zoom Saved by the Bell Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

“Then I found this other girl that I really liked and I started hooking up with her instead,” he then says, facing Jamie. “Oh wait, that was your mom!”

In January, Gosselaar said he believed Tiffani Thiessen, who originally played Kelly Kapowski on the popular teen series, had also “been engaged with” about the project. “It looks like you will have us in some capacity,” he said at the time.

In the reboot, Gosselaar’s character, Zack, is now the governor of California. He finds himself in trouble when he decides to close down many low-income high schools in the state and send the students to higher-performing schools instead, including Bayside.

Image zoom Mario Lopez in the Saved by the Bell teaser NBC

The reboot will also feature a slew of new faces playing students at Bayside High, including Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez, Dexter Darden and Alycia Pascual-Pena.

Peacock will begin streaming this July.