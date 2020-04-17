Saved by the Bell: Everything to Know About NBCUniversal Peacock's Reboot

Image zoom Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank

Class is in session!

Saved by the Bell is officially coming back — and PEOPLE shared a first look at the show’s reboot earlier this week. The teaser gave fans a glimpse of A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano (played by Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley) — and also introduced us to some new characters.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Here’s everything you need to know about Bayside High’s return to screens.

Where the Storyline Picks Up

The reboot of the classic show kicks off at Bayside High in present-day — or as Jessie puts it in the teaser, “Can you believe that was almost 30 years ago?!”

Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s Zack Morris is now the governor of California, and after some political turmoil, he decides to send students from a now-closed, low-income high school to the state’s best schools (read: Bayside High).

Image zoom Elizabeth Berkley as Jessie Spano and Mario Lopez as A.C. Slater Joseph Del Valle/NBC

RELATED: Why Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Tiffani Thiessen Weren’t in the Saved by the Bell Reboot Teaser

The teaser also shows Lopez’s A.C. Slater as Bayside High’s gym teacher, chatting with Zack Morris and Kelly Kapowski’s handsome, charming and privileged son Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog) and Jessie’s sensitive man-child son Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli), who’s the captain of Bayside’s football team.

The revival will feature a slew of newcomers playing students at Bayside High.

“The influx of new students gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality,” reads the show’s synopsis.

Who’s Involved — and Who’s Not

Lopez’s A.C. Slater is back as Bayside’s gym teacher. Berkley’s Jessie Spano is also returning as the mother of a Bayside student. (It’s unclear if Slater and Jessie are together). Meanwhile, Gosselaar returns as Zack Morris, now the governor of California. Gosselaar also confirmed that Tiffani Thiessen’s Kelly is returning to the show as well.

Some notable absences include Dustin Diamond’s Screech and Lark Voorhes’ Lisa Turtle. Both spoke out about not being included in the reboot.

Image zoom Mario Lopez in the Saved by the Bell teaser NBC

RELATED: Mark-Paul Gosselaar Transforms Back Into Zack Morris for Saved by the Bell Reboot

Voorhes told Dr. Oz in February that she felt “a bit slighted and hurt” after not being invited on the show.

“With that in mind,” she said on the show, “I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

Diamond also chatted with TMZ about Screech not appearing in the show.

“It’s something we put so much time and effort into,” Diamond told TMZ. “How do you have Saved by the Bell without Screech? Right? I mean, it seems like there’s a missed opportunity there.”

There has also been no word if Dennis Haskins’ beloved Mr. Belding will appear.

Some of the new characters on the show will be played by newbies Josie Totah, Haskiri Velazquez, Dexter Darden and Alycia Pascual-Pena.

Totah, who is transgender, is set to play to the lead role of Lexi, “a beautiful, sharp-tongued cheerleader and the most popular girl at Bayside High who is both admired and feared by her fellow students,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Image zoom Josie Totah David Crotty/Getty Images

When It Will Premiere

Although no premiere date has been officially announced, the show is part of NBCUniversal’s first set of shows on streaming service Peacock. The platform is set to launch this July.

Watch the First Footage

The show’s first teaser (which PEOPLE premiered earlier this week) showed the return of Slater and Jessie — but Kelly and Zach are missing.

“They had been in production since January, but because of my schedule and because of Tiffani Thiessen’s schedule, we could not join the production when it started,” Gosselaar told Entertainment Tonight. “We had about two weeks left of filming, just Tiffani and my footage, but it’s put on hold. So hopefully we are going to get back to that … whenever we can.”

Watch the show’s first look here: