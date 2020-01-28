Saved by the Bell Reboot Casts Zack Morris' and Jesse Spano's Kids

The Saved by the Bell reboot at NBCUniversal’s upcoming streaming service Peacock has a whole new generation of kids headed to Bayside High — two with very famous last names.

Mitchell Hoog has joined the cast in the role of Mac Morris, the handsome, charming, and privileged son of Governor Zack Morris (Mark-Paul Gosselaar). Belmont Cameli will bring to life Jamie Spano, captain of the Bayside football team and Jessie Spano’s (Elizabeth Berkley) sensitive man-child son.

Image zoom Mitchell Hoog Leon Bennett/WireImage

Image zoom Belmont Cameli

RELATED: With the Reboot on Its Way, We’re Catching Up with the Saved by the Bell Cast, Then & Now

Mario Lopez and Berkley are both set to reprise the roles that made them famous in the original Saved by the Bell, though it is yet unclear whether A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano are Jamie’s parents. Gosselaar is also confirmed to return for at least three episodes, but it is unknown if his longtime love Kelly Kapowski is Mac’s mom. Tiffani Thiessen, who originally played Kelly on the popular teen series, is said to be in negotiations to reprise the role.

When the reboot premieres, Governor Morris will find himself in trouble for closing too many low-income high schools and proposes the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state — including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the overprivileged Bayside kids a much needed and hilarious dose of reality.

RELATED: Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley Are ‘Back at The Max’ on Set of Saved by the Bell Reboot

Image zoom Alycia Pascual-Pena Peacock

Image zoom Haskiri Velazquez Patrick Harbron/CBS

At least one of the affected students joining Bayside is Daisy, who’ll be played by Haskiri Velazquez. She’s described as a smart, ambitious sophomore who is excited at the prospect of attending Bayside High after her local school gets shut down.

Alycia Pascual-Pena will bring to life Daisy’s fun-loving, but ultra-competitive best friend, Aisha. She grew up playing on boys’ sports teams and causes a stir when she tries to play football at Bayside.

It was previously announced that Champions star Josie Totah will be taking on a lead role in the series. She’ll play beautiful and sharp-tongued cheerleader Lexi who, as the most popular girl at Bayside High, is equal parts admired and feared by her fellow students.