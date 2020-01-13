With the Reboot on Its Way, We're Catching Up with the Saved by the Bell Cast, Then & Now

Just teens when they hung out in the halls of Bayside High, the cast mates of Saved by the Bell — clockwise from top left, Elizabeth Berkley, Lark Voorhies, Tiffani Thiessen, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond and Mario Lopez — definitely dealt with their share of adolescent angst. “Did we have crushes on our costars? Absolutely,” Thiessen told PEOPLE in 2009. “But we were so young!”

Now a bit older, some of the original stars are coming back for a reboot of the show, to premiere on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service. Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley have all confirmed their involvement, adding that Tiffani Thiessen has been approached, too. So what have the actors been up to since their days at Bayside? Keep reading to see.