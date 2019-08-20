Leah Remini, Denise Richards and More Celebrities You Forgot Made Cameos On Saved by the Bell 

This actress played Stacey Carosi, Zack Morris’ love interest when he and the gang worked at Malibu Sands Beach Club the summer before senior year. Do you recognize her?
It's Leah Remini!
Remini had a recurring role back in 1991 on season 3 of Saved by the Bell.
This actress played Cynthia, who fell for A.C. Slater (who didn’t?) and pretended to drown at the Malibu Sands Beach Club so that he would pay attention to her. Hey, it worked!
It's Denise Richards!
The role was one of Richards’ first! Now, you can catch her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
The man in the neon grew up to be a famous actor. Here’s a hint: He is so hot, he became McSteamy!
It's Eric Dane!
His small role as Tad Pogue on Saved by the Bell season 3 was his very first. He played a former boyfriend of Leah Remini’s character, Stacey Carosi.
Screech Powers didn’t have much luck with the ladies throughout the series. That is, until Violet Anne Bickerstaff came along.
It's Tori Spelling!
Before Beverly Hills, 90210, Spelling had a recurring role on the show as Screech’s girlfriend.
Robin was a gold digger who managed to con Screech into spending all of his money on her after he made it big on spaghetti sauce (no, really) … and then dumped him.
It's Soleil Moon Frye!
The actress had experience on the screen before her cameo, having played Punky Brewster.
Before heading to high school, Zack Morris had a middle school fling with a girl named Karen. The problem? Zack had lied to Karen about his age, saying that he was older. Doesn’t Karen look familiar?
It's Carla Gugino!
The Haunting of Hill House actress was on the show before it was even called Saved by the Bell. In 1988, it was called Good Morning, Miss Bliss.
This legendary DJ made an appearance as himself on the show not once, but twice!
It's Casey Kasem!
The DJ showed up at The Max to host a dance competition (anyone else remember “The Sprain”?) and then again as the narrator to a rockumentary of the group after they become famous musicians. Never forget their iconic song, “Friends Forever.”
This actress appeared in the episode where Zack Morris gets an incredible score on his SATs, much to Jessie Spano’s dismay.
It's Christine Taylor!
In one of her earliest roles, Taylor played Heather, whom Zack offered to tutor for the SATs. Zack planned to woo her, but his plans were thwarted when she brought her boyfriend to their study session.
Before this actor got his big break with Party of Five, he played various roles on the television show.
It's Scott Wolf!
Wolf can be seen in episodes as a member of the glee club, a waiter at The Max and even an unnamed extra.
Without this actor, we wouldn’t have gotten to see Zack and Kelly eventually (spoiler alert) get married.
It's Gilbert Gottfried!
The comedian known for his voice acting in films like Aladdin played Bert Banner, a man who gave Zack and the guys jobs as golf caddies so that Zack could pay for his wedding (at the ripe age of 19).
This actor would eventually go on to play superheroes, but first he appeared on Saved by the Bell as an unnamed military officer who scared A.C. Slater straight.
It's Michael Jai White!
His role on the series was his first, but White went on to star in television series like Black Dynamite and Arrow.
In 1992, this actress played the ditzy Ginger, a blonde student who managed to snag a date or two with Zack Morris.
It's Bridgette Wilson!
You know Wilson from films like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Billy Madison, but did you recognize her in this part?
There was a time when Kelly Kapowski dumped Zack Morris *gasp* for the hot, older Jeff. Jeff managed The Max, where Kelly waitressed and the group hung out.
It's Patrick Muldoon!
Muldoon played Jeff, who eventually got caught smooching another girl. The horror! Post SBTB, Muldoon would appear on Melrose Place and Days of Our Lives.