In Honor of Saved by the Bell's 30th Anniversary: A Look Back at the Best Musical Moments from the Show

Saved by the Bell, the teen staple known for its iconic couples, after-school special drama (we’re still not over the time an oil spill killed Zack’s pet duck), quintessential ’90s fashion and high school hijinks, is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its premiere — and we’re so excited! There’s one thing that the show did better than all of the other coming-of-age sitcoms of its time: musical numbers. Don’t believe us? Relive them for yourself.

When Slater, Screech and Zack Lip-Synced ‘Barbara Ann’ Better Than Any RuPaul’s Drag Race Queen Ever Could

Admit it, A.C. Slater in those short-shorts made you feel things. Name a more iconic bromance, we’ll wait.

When Jessie Spano Was Suddenly an Opera Singer

The gang held a funeral for Slater’s pet chameleon Artie at the school, complete with a parody to the classic “Danny Boy,” which Jessie absolutely slayed.

Basically Any Time Slater Danced

Before Jessie and Slater realized that opposites attract, Slater was always trying to show Kelly that he was better than Zack. In this case, he challenged Zack to a dance-off and — very clearly — won before Zack could even do his best Running Man!

Then Slater Recruited Kelly to Dance With Him and Somehow Landed on the Name ‘The Spandex Twins’ for Their Act

Somebody sign these two up for Dancing with the Stars.

But Nothing Beat ‘The Sprain’

All the kids are doing ‘The Sprain!’

And Who Could Forget ‘Buddy Bands: Hey, They Work?’

As we’ve learned, A.C. Slater never passed up an opportunity to dance, and this is no exception. When the group disagrees about how they should run their booming friendship bracelet company, Slater, Jessie and Kelly decide to splinter off with a new idea: Buddy Bands. They introduce their product via a commercial that, quite frankly, makes us want to buy a box to hand out all over the office.

Slater and Jessie Sing ‘How Am I Supposed to Live Without You’ Dressed as Antony and Cleopatra and TBH, We Cried

Zack and Kelly were headed for Splitsville, USA, so naturally, their breakup was underscored by Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater singing “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.” We’ll never get over Zack saying, “Hey, how about one last dance?” and thinking the two were done for good. All because of stupid (yet incredibly good-looking) Jeff, the manager of The Max who stole Kelly’s heart.

Lisa, Kelly and Jessie Spent a Whole Episode Just Breaking Out Into ‘I’m So Excited’

For one brief, shining moment, Bayside High was home to a group more iconic than even the Spice Girls…

Hot Sundae!

Add “Go For It” to your workout playlist. You won’t regret it. While you’re at it, go buy a pair of leg warmers and a thong leotard to wear over your favorite tights.

Then There Was Zack Attack, the Band the Crew Formed for the Rockumentary Episode. It Gave Us Such Classics as, ‘Did We Ever Have a Chance?’

And Of Course the Iconic ‘Friends Forever’

This song makes you want to go back to high school so that you can sing it to your friends the night before graduation.

And Last But Not Least, Jessie Belting ‘I’m So Excited’ While High on Caffeine Pills

Jessie got herself hooked on caffeine pills because she was spread too thin and really trying to make it big in a girl group. Legend has it, that if you drink just the right amount of caffeine and say, “I’m so excited! I’m so excited! I’m so … SCARED!” into a mirror, the ghost of Jessie Spano appears!

Bless you, Saved by the Bell. Because of these musical moments, it really is all right.