Savannah Smith Confirms Her Gossip Girl Reboot Character Is a Lesbian: She's Into 'Only Girls'

Savannah Smith has addressed her character's sexuality in the Gossip Girl reboot.

Smith, 20, plays mean girl Monet de Haan in the HBO Max series, which debuted earlier this month and has released three episodes thus far. In the most recent episode, Monet shares a kiss with a girl, prompting fans to speculate about her sexuality.

After the episode dropped, Smith addressed the chatter on Twitter, writing, "so yea, she's into girls ;)"

"And only girls," she added in a follow-up tweet.

The new crew features eight principal cast members in addition to Smith: Whitney Peak, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Jordan Alexander, Thomas Doherty, Eli Brown, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith and Tavi Gevinson.

One of the ways the 2021 version of Gossip Girl differs from the original is its diversity, in terms of both race and sexuality. Writer and producer Joshua Safran said at the 2019 Vulture Festival that "there's a lot of queer content on this show."

"It is very much dealing with the way the world looks now, where wealth and privilege come from, and how you handle that," he said.

The cast members have also opened up about the greater queer representation on the series.

"I think that what we can say is this — we're making a series in 2020 and 2021," Lind, 19, told Dazed Magazine in February. "It's really important for us to not just talk about these things but also express them as normal things that kids deal with. It shouldn't be this new, exciting thing to talk about, it just exists. It's about normalizing things that used to be different or taboo."

"Like Emily is saying, people are allowed to just be there and be whatever they are — whether it's queer or not," added Alexander, 27. "Just in the sense that, like, we're all just humans existing. People do what people do."

Peak, 18, added that the increased representation in the new iteration of the show is "reflective of the times."

"There's a lot of representation, which I can't say we saw a lot of in the first one," she said. "It's dope being able to see people who look like you and who are interested in the same things, and who happen to be in entertainment, because it's so influential and obviously reflective of the times."