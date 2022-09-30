Every Gorgeous Photo from Savannah Sellers' Picturesque Italian Wedding

The NBC News correspondent and Alex Yaraghi exchanged vows in Tuscany in a three-day celebration

Published on September 30, 2022
01 of 18

A Weekend to Remember

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

On Sept. 16, NBC News Now anchor Savannah Sellers, 30, and Alex Yaraghi, 33, wed in front of 150 guests at Villa Corsini in Tuscany, Italy.

02 of 18

Haute Hotel

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

The happy couple hosted guests at the luxury hotel Il Salviatino. Here, the bride and her wedding party get ready for the big day.

03 of 18

Dress to Impress

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

Sellers' dress was the Lyla by Carolina Herrera. "Savannah loves her designs and was happy to wear a female designer and a Hispanic designer as a nod to her mom's side of the family," said planner Shelli Benfatti of Integrari Travel.

04 of 18

Bringing the Drama

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

The white dress featured a dramatic bow and train in back.

05 of 18

Made for Walkin'

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

The bride's delicate lace slingback heels were by Aquazzura.

06 of 18

Dream Scene

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

"We were like, 'Let's go big,' " Sellers told PEOPLE of the pair's plans.

07 of 18

Views for Days

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

An outdoor ceremony offered sweeping views of the countryside.

08 of 18

I Dos

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

"We wrote our own vows, and hearing Alex's in that setting, with our friends and family laughing and crying with us, was indescribable," Sellers told Today.

09 of 18

A-Maze-d

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

"As soon as we kissed, Prosecco was sabered and the party began," Sellers told Today.

10 of 18

Under the Tuscan Sun

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

"Alex and I wanted to give everyone the experience of a lifetime," Sellers told Today of their incredible destination. "We were so grateful people traveled so far, and we wanted to make it incredibly special!

11 of 18

Picture Perfect

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

The pair posed for a memorable portrait with their family members.

12 of 18

Take a Seat

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

After the ceremony, guests were escorted to a gilded, hand-painted grand hall, reminiscent of Harry Potter's Hogwarts, lit with thousands of candles.

13 of 18

Party On

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

"Everybody was so hyped, and we hadn't seen all the candles lit. And that is one of my clearest memories from the night," Sellers said. "Entering and just seeing that room come to life."

14 of 18

Cheers to That

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

Cocktail, anyone?

15 of 18

When in Rome

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

During dinner, which featured three different courses of pasta from a Michelin star restaurant in Rome, waiters sabered bottles of bubbly and pushed carts around with oysters, steak tartare and espresso martinis.

16 of 18

Happy Together

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

"It always just felt so easy with us. There were no games and there was no stress, just someone who immediately felt like my partner," Sellers told PEOPLE of her new husband. "He felt like home."

17 of 18

Love to Last

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

"Savannah is such a special person in so many ways and I feel so lucky to have met her," said Yaraghi. "Our shared love for our family, our careers, our friends, our home, our little dog Lucy and an all-around good time gives us a lot to look forward to."

18 of 18

Sparkle On

Savannah Sellers wedding
Alessandro Moggi and Eugenia Maffei/Studio Righi

The evening celebration ended with a rousing round of fireworks.

