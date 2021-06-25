Today's Savannah Guthrie said she was grateful "to share in" Alex Trebek's legacy by guest-hosting Jeopardy! over the past two weeks

Savannah Guthrie will soon pass the torch to a new Jeopardy! guest host.

The Today show co-host, 49, will see her two-week stint come to an end following Friday's episode, during which Guthrie called it "an honor" to guest host the program in the wake of Alex Trebek's death and work alongside those who've spent years with him.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It is evident how loved he is, how much he is missed," Guthrie said in a clip released on the show's social media. "This is a family, and I am so thankful to be here and to share in that legacy for just a moment."

Trebek died last November after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Several high-profile names -- including Katie Couric, Aaron Rodgers and Anderson Cooper -- have stepped behind the lectern to guest host the program in two-week blocks since March.

Savannah Guthrie Credit: Jeopardy/Instagram

Prior to hosting, Guthrie told PEOPLE (The TV SHOW!) correspondent Jeremy Parsons about how nervous she was to fill in for Trebek, whom she called "an icon for a reason."

"He's the maestro," she said at the time. "And I know those Jeopardy! fans are picky, but I have to say, I'm just the fill-in so don't worry!"

Though it was "super challenging" at times, Guthrie told PEOPLE earlier this month that she had a blast with her guest role. "I am a huge fan of the show, and I'm an even huger fan of Alex Trebek now that I know how hard it is to host Jeopardy! - it's really fast and very precise," she said.

The mom of two added: "It's unlike anything I've ever done. It's fast-paced, and you really, literally, have to be on your game. It never lets up. You have to nail it. And it makes me realize just how impressive Alex truly was."

Jeopardy! will donate $217,985 (the equivalent to all contestant winnings during Guthrie's time as guest host) to The Bowery Mission, which has assisted homeless and hungry New Yorkers with meals, shelter and more since the 1870s.