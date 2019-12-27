Savannah Guthrie Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes in Heartfelt Post: 'Reflecting on My Blessings'

Happy birthday, Savannah Guthrie!

The Today show host celebrated her 48th birthday on Friday, and thanked her fans for all of the well wishes on Instagram with a throwback photo of herself as a toddler and a photo of some handmade birthday cards from her kids.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I’m feeling very very very grateful this year and reflecting on my blessings,” Guthrie began her lengthy caption, expressing her thankfulness for her family.

“My kids and my husband are my beating heart. My mom and sis and brother are my life. My dear departed Dad is always with me,” she wrote. “My friends old and new and near and far have made me the happiest and luckiest and smiliest and most beloved year after year.”

The longtime news anchor also expressed her gratitude for her job at Today and her coanchors, calling it “a place that is full of joy and where I still learn every single day from the devoted and awe inspiring professionals I share time and space with.”

She then explained why she chose to use a throwback photo for her birthday post, saying that it signifies how far she’s come and how she’s learned to “embrace” her life.

“I posted this picture because it hung in our kitchen for my whole childhood,” she said. “I was so embarrassed of it and myself! Because I was chubby and my hair was crazy and of course the whole ‘not wearing a shirt because I was two’ thing got more and more embarrassing the older I got. At one point I took it down and hid it from my mom!! But now I embrace it and embrace my life and know the source of all good above all things, and the source of comfort during many tears and disappointment, has been God – who was with me from this very day, 48 years ago!!”

Guthrie’s heartfelt birthday post comes just two days after she and husband Michael Feldman celebrated Christmas with their two kids, Charley, 3, and Vale, 5.

“Merry, bright… and in desperate need of more AA batteries 🎄” Guthrie wrote alongside a snap of the foursome wearing matching pajamas on the holiday.

Earlier this month, Guthrie underwent extensive eye surgery after Charley accidentally hit her in the eye with a toy train and tore her retina. Her eye doctors initially tried to fix the tear with less-invasive laser surgery, but determined that retinal surgery, which requires a grueling recovery period, was the only way.

Despite being on the mend, the journalist managed to stop by the Today show Christmas party at Catch Steak on December 18.

“Reunited and it feels so good. Loving up on my @todayshow girls at the TODAY holiday party 🎉 🎄” she wrote on Instagram along with a few snaps from the party.