Savannah Guthrie Says She Tries to 'Keep in Touch' with Matt Lauer via Text Since His Today Exit

Almost a year after Matt Lauer was fired by NBC for alleged sexual misconduct, Savannah Guthrie is opening up about her former Today show co-anchor.

Sitting down with PEOPLE for this week’s issue (on stands now), Guthrie, 46, says she hasn’t seen Lauer, 60, since his termination.

“I haven’t. I always try to keep in touch on text,” says Guthrie, who just published her second children’s book, Princesses Save the World. “I think, as far as I can tell, he’s really focused on his kids and his family.”

Reflecting on the scandal, Guthrie says “all of it has been an adjustment.”

“This has been just such a profound year in our industry, in every industry,” she says. “It’s something I try not to dwell on too much, because I don’t know that that would be very productive, but everybody knows how sad and sorry and shocked I was about everything that happened, and I hope everyone knows how grateful I am to Hoda [Kotb] as a partner now.” (Kotb, 54, officially replaced Lauer in January.)

“I couldn’t have imagined how that was going to turn out and for her to be the person I get to work with every day was a lovely and unexpected surprise,” Guthrie continues. “We are just really appreciating each other. It’s a change, of course. It wasn’t an easy change, but I feel really lucky that we are where we are. I feel like the show is in a very good place. That’s a testament to all of the people who work so hard behind the scenes and to the enduring goodness of this show — that it can withstand even something that was so difficult.”

After his firing, Lauer moved from New York City to the Hamptons compound where his estranged wife, Annette Roque, also lives. Lauer and Roque split following his dismissal and are staying away from the spotlight as they work through their divorce.

A source recently told PEOPLE that Lauer “is not planning any kind of TV comeback right now,” instead focusing on his three children with Roque: sons Jack, 17, and Thijs, 11, and daughter Romy, 14.

“Matt doesn’t really socialize much with his friends anymore,” the source said. “He’s been staying close to home and laying really low and focusing all his energy on the kids. If he does go out, it’s for them. He supports his kids’ events.”

“The divorce isn’t final, but they’re still proceeding with it, and it should be finalized before too long,” the source added. “They’re still working out the division of the assets, though nothing is final.”