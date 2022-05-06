Savannah Guthrie Tests Positive for COVID-19 Again, Is Isolating Ahead of Mother's Day

Savannah Guthrie has tested positive for COVID-19 again.

The TODAY show co-anchor shared the news on Instagram Friday alongside a photo of her positive COVID-19 test. Her diagnosis comes just two days before Mother's Day.

"So this happened — again!" she captioned the post. "Covid +, air filter on 'turbo' and it will be an isolating Mother's Day for this mama!!!"

Added Guthrie, "I feel fine, just slight cold so far. Thankful to be vaccinated!"

Guthrie, 50, previously had another breakthrough coronavirus case in January. At the time, she made a virtual appearance on the TODAY show to announce the news. Her co-anchor Hoda Kotb also received a positive diagnosis less than a week before.

"We're trading places," Guthrie said. "I'm working from home. You're back in the studio. You have a negative test for Covid. I just tested positive for Covid, so here we go."

Addressing her symptoms, Guthrie said she just had "little sniffles" but "not much more than that."

Guthrie shares daughter Vale, 7, and son Charley, 5, with husband Michael Feldman. Previously, the broadcast journalist said one thing that "helps" her as a parent is "a lot more certainty" in her schedule at this stage in her career.

"By this time in life you've seen a few things and you know how to weather the ups and downs," she told Good Housekeeping in March.

Savannah Guthrie on the Today show Credit: Zach Pagano/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

"I'm glad my kids don't have the stressed, anxious and insecure 30-year-old version of me," she continued. "The peace and calmness that comes with age is a great thing for kids to see in action."

Additionally, Guthrie opened up about how she balances parenthood alongside her busy career.

"My family is my priority — it's not even a close call — but I have a job that I just love," she added. "And so I try to do both to the best of my ability."