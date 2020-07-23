"My friend who sees the beauty in everything now can see," said Jenna Bush Hager, showing support for her Today co-host following the operation

Savannah Guthrie Is 'Grateful' Cataract Surgery Was Success: 'My Eyes Are Filled with Tears of Joy'

Savannah Guthrie is back — and ditching her glasses!

On Tuesday, the Today show host, 48, gave fans an update on her cataract surgery, which she left early from the show on Monday morning to undergo. Guthrie suffered an eye injury in November when her son Charley, 3, threw a toy train at her face.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now Guthrie — who also shares daughter Vale, 6 next month, with husband Michael Feldman — said her vision is back to normal.

"Seeing all the colors a little brighter today 🌸. I’m so grateful my surgery was a success!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie in which she takes in a colorful arrangement of flowers. "I’m still healing but already noticing a major improvement in my vision."

"My eyes are filled - with tears of joy!" continued Guthrie. "So much gratitude to my gifted surgeon @abrissettemd and her amazing team! See you later this week on TODAY! And when I say 'see you' - I really mean it. ❤️"

Guthrie's co-hosts showed support for her following the successful operation, including Hoda Kotb who left a series of heart emojis in the comment section. Al Roker wrote, "Yes. I can see clearly now!!! So thankful," while Jenna Bush Hager added: "This is the best—my friend who sees the beauty in everything now can see! ✨✨✨"

Returning to Today on Thursday, broadcasting from Upstate New York, Guthrie smiled as she rejoiced in her restored vision, tossing her reading glasses off-camera.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

On Monday's broadcast of the morning news show, Guthrie told viewers she'd be stepping back from the broadcasts for a few days while recovering from the follow-up procedure. The injury eight months ago resulted with a tear in her retina.

"Remember when my retina was detached because Charley threw the train at my eye?" Guthrie recalled. "Well, guys it's not over. So apparently after you have that retina reattachment surgery, it's very common to get cataracts, so that happened to me. So I'm actually going to leave in 20 minutes and have cataract surgery."

"You gonna do it live on the air?" joked Carson Daly, to which she replied, "No, because they are slicing my eye, so I didn't think our viewers wanted to see that."

RELATED VIDEO: Savannah Guthrie on Becoming a Mom Later in Life: ‘I Can Really Take My Time and Enjoy My Kids’

"But anyway, it's been a long time, I'm super excited," she continued. "I feel like it's Christmas morning because if they remove this cataract I'll really be able to see and I have had a hard time seeing."

The anchor detailed her vision impairments, which she said often conflicted with her TV news duties occasionally.

"I have all kinds of things going on where it's kind of distorted and then it's got a wavy thing and now I have this cataract which is a big blurry spot," said Guthrie. "Lots of people have had cataract surgery or their parents have had cataract surgery."