Savannah Guthrie Reunites with Mom and Sister After 16 Months Apart: 'A Prayer of Gratitude'

Savannah Guthrie is reunited with her mom and sister — and it feels so good.

The Today show co-anchor, 49, expressed her joy on Instagram over the weekend, explaining that she recently got to see her family members again in person for the first time in almost a year and a half due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Been waiting for this moment for 16 long months. Together again," Guthrie wrote alongside smiley photos of herself with her mom and sister. "I am marveling and lifting a prayer of gratitude for the scientists and researchers who made it possible."

Many of her Today colleagues chimed in with their excitement for her in the comments section of the post. Wrote Siri Daly, "I'm so happy for you, my friend. Give your family our love!"

In a follow-up post, Guthrie shared a heartwarming snapshot of her children — son Charles "Charley" Max, 4, and daughter Vale, 6½ — giving a huge hug to their paternal grandmother (the mother of the TV anchor's husband, Michael Feldman).

"And on the other side of the country/family — kids get to see their beloved Grammy for the first time 🙏🏻," the journalist and mother of two wrote in her accompanying caption.

Guthrie admitted she felt herself getting "a little weepy" as she opened up about the reunion with her family, explaining that her mother is "fully vaccinated now" and that they all followed medical protocols.

"I needed to hug my mom, and I'm really grateful for the chance," she said on Monday's Today show episode.

It has certainly been a celebratory month for Guthrie, who marked her seventh wedding anniversary with Feldman, 52, on March 15.

The star shared throwback photos from her nuptials while honoring her husband, whom she married during an intimate gathering outside Guthrie's hometown of Tucson, Arizona.

"Where were you 7 years ago today? I was making the best decision of my life. Happy Anniversary, @feldmike 🥰," Guthrie captioned her post.