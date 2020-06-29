Savannah Guthrie Returns to the Today Show Studio in N.Y.C. After Almost 3 Months

The anchor had been broadcasting from home due to the coronavirus pandemic

For the first time since April, Savannah Guthrie was back in the Today show studio on Monday.

Guthrie returned to NBC's headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City to anchor the show alongside Willie Geist. Their co-hosts Al Roker and Hoda Kotb were both off.

Guthrie, who joked about dusting off her work clothes, has mostly been broadcasting remotely amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Her co-anchor Kotb has been holding down the fort at the show's Midtown office throughout the pandemic.

Guthrie recently confirmed to a fan on Twitter that she would be returning to the studio this week, and would be "going back and forth for the summer" so she can be close to her kids.

During Monday's broadcast, Guthrie updated viewers on the record numbers of coronavirus cases in a number of U.S. states. The spikes are causing reopening rollbacks nationwide as state and local leaders attempt to stop the spread. She also interviewed Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, about the health crisis, including how to safely celebrate over the upcoming July 4 weekend.

Last week, as New York City entered phase two of its reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, two morning shows launched their return to the studio: CBS This Morning and Fox & Friends. At CBS, Gayle King and Anthony Mason were back at the network's Broadcast Center on West 57th Street, with Tony Dokoupil continuing to work from home for the time being. At Fox News, Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and Ainsley Earhardt were back at 1211 Avenue of the Americas.