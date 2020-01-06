Savannah Guthrie Returns to Work One Month After 'Difficult' Eye Injury and 'Challenging' Recovery

She’s back!

On Monday, the Today show anchor returned to her duties onscreen alongside co-host Hoda Kotb.

“When I say ‘Good to see you,’ I really mean it,” Guthrie said while addressing viewers.

“I gotta tell you, it feels so good to have you sitting right here,” responded Kotb.

Last month, Guthrie, 47, underwent extensive eye surgery after her 3-year-old son Charley accidentally hit her in the eye with a toy train that tore her retina. Her eye doctors initially tried to fix the tear with less-invasive laser surgery, but determined that retinal surgery, which requires a grueling recovery period, was the only way.

At first, Guthrie was hopeful that she could avoid retinal surgery and continued anchoring Today each morning while going to doctors for laser surgery, in an attempt to less-invasively reattach her retina.

But after the laser treatments were unsuccessful, doctors decided Guthrie needed the full retinal surgery on her right eye. The night before, on Dec. 11, her vision went from blurry to dark.

“The retinal tear had deteriorated sharply, and I lost my vision,” she previously told PEOPLE. “And that’s what happens if you don’t fix this: You lose your sight.”

“That was the first time I felt freaked out,” she added. “I was hoping that they weren’t going to get in there and see, ‘Oh, it’s worse than we thought. We can’t fix it.’ That was probably the lowest I felt, because I was just really scared.”

Guthrie said the recovery, which requires patients to sit facedown for much of the 1 to 3 weeks after surgery ay facedown the entire first day after surgery, was “uniquely challenging.”

“Your body starts hurting in different places, lying down like that.”

Last week, the longtime host celebrated her 48th birthday, and thanked her fans for all of the well wishes on Instagram with a throwback photo of herself as a toddler and a photo of some handmade birthday cards from her kids.

“Thank you for all the birthday wishes!! I’m feeling very very very grateful this year and reflecting on my blessings,” Guthrie began her lengthy caption, expressing her thankfulness for her family.

“My kids and my husband are my beating heart. My mom and sis and brother are my life. My dear departed Dad is always with me,” she wrote. “My friends old and new and near and far have made me the happiest and luckiest and smiliest and most beloved year after year.”

Guthrie also expressed her gratitude for her job at Today and her coanchors, calling it “a place that is full of joy and where I still learn every single day from the devoted and awe inspiring professionals I share time and space with.”