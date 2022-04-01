Savannah Guthrie Laughs Off Instagram Troll's 'You Look So Old What Happened to You' Comment: 'I Aged!'

Savannah Guthrie is laughing off an Instagram troll who commented on her appearance.

On Friday, the Today co-host, 50, shared screenshots of her comments section on the social media platform on her Instagram Story. "You look so old Savannah what happened to you," one follower wrote.

In response, Guthrie wrote, "I love my fans" before sharing a screengrab of her concise answer to the troll.

"I aged!" she wrote in response, along with a laugh-out-loud emoji. She also added a "Bahahaha" caption above the reply.

The broadcast journalist and former attorney also has been sharing photos of herself of late that mention her injured pinky toe — which prompted her to host a recent episode of Today in slippers.

Guthrie shared photos of herself from Thursday's episode of the show to her Instagram account, confirming it was just a sprain.

"Sprained toe silver lining — doing the show in slippers," she captioned the post. "I may never go back."

In her gallery of photos, Guthrie showed her foot propped up on a toilet seat. "This little piggy cried all the way home," she wrote, as she iced her foot.

While wearing a pair of fuzzy grey criss-cross slippers, Guthrie said on the show, "I think I broke it," explaining why she couldn't go out to Today's plaza with co-anchor Hota Kotb and Today team members Al Rocker and Carson Daly. "I stubbed it so hard, it might be broken. We literally taped it ourselves. It just hurts to walk. I can sit and stand, but [can't walk]."

Guthrie addressed it later in the show too during a cooking segment with chef Evan Funke. "I'm going to have a sip of wine," she told Funke, as he cooked cacio e pepe. "My toe hurts."

This isn't the first time Guthrie has worked through injury. She previously hosted Today wearing glasses, while recovering from multiple eye surgeries to repair the retina in her right eye, which tore in November 2019 while she was playing with son Charles "Charley" Max, now 5.

Guthrie also shares daughter Vale, 7, with husband Michael Feldman, whom she wed in 2014.