Savannah Guthrie and Al Roker Remember NBC News Staffer and 'Friend' Who Died of Coronavirus

Savannah Guthrie is remembering her late co-worker Larry Edgeworth, who died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Guthrie posted a heartfelt tribute to Instagram on Friday, calling Edgeworth a “joy” to work with over the years.

“My heart breaks this morning at the loss of NBC audio technician Larry Edgeworth (pictured right) due to COVID19. I adored Larry. We traveled together for two straight months on a campaign in 2008 and he was always the most warm, most professional, most loving,” she wrote. “All hours of the day and night, no matter how hungry or tired or stressed we were – he was always a joy. He loved his work and excelled at it. He loved his colleagues and boy did we love him. Larry, dear, I will miss you. My deepest condolences and prayers to his family.”

Along with the message, Guthrie shared a photo of the audio technician smiling while on the job.

Al Roker also paid tribute to Edgeworth on Instagram, saying he not only lost a coworker, but a “friend.”

“Larry Edgeworth was a giant both physically and emotionally. You were always in good hands when he was on your crew,” he wrote. “He would always ask about Nick and losing him to underlying health issues exacerbated by Covid-19 is devastating. Thoughts and prayers to his wife and two sons. Our @nbcnews family has lost a consummate professional and a friend.”

NBC Chairman Andy Lack confirmed Edgeworth’s death in a staff memo on Friday. Edgeworth was 61.

Edgeworth “suffered from other health issues that led him to succumb to the illness,” Lack said in his memo, obtained by PEOPLE. Edgeworth had worked at NBC for 25 years in audio and in the equipment room, Lack said, and was a “longtime member of our NBC News family.”

NBC previously said that an employee from the 3rd Hour of Today had tested positive for COVID-19 and co-hosts Al Roker and Craig Melvin opted to self-quarantine at home as a precaution. Guthrie also decided to tape her portion of the show from her basement after developing a “mild sore throat.”

“In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose,” Guthrie said during Tuesday’s broadcast. “This was the advice of NBC’s superb medical team and my bosses.”

As of Friday morning, there are at least 12,392 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States and 195 people have died of COVID-19-related illnesses.

