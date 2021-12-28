Savannah Guthrie Remembers Late Father Charles in Her 50th Birthday Post: 'He Never Turned 50'

As Savannah Guthrie turned 50, she acknowledged the loved ones she cherishes most.

On Instagram Monday, the Today co-anchor reflected on her "perfect" birthday this year. In the post, she also included a photo of herself with a candlelit birthday cake, adding miscellaneous pics from her big day as well as throwbacks.

"God stunned me with a perfect pink sunrise that can't be captured on film but my sweet neighbor told me to wake up to see. 'Look out the window! What a sky to welcome you to this occasion!' she said," the broadcast journalist wrote. "Beautiful friends sent flowers and old photos and dear messages — thank you thank you thank you."

"I luxuriated in a hot bath and an awesome face mask that turned out to be a hair masque omg why do they make the print so small? #thisis50," Guthrie continued. "I listened to my favorite songs especially the ones that kept me company for decades. Thank you @pattygmusic. And did [my] first actual workout in 4 months — thanks @cdornerfitness for your brillz step aerobics sorry I could only complete 20 mins #againthisis50."

Additionally, Guthrie was able to spend her special day "surrounded" by her loved ones. "My husband [Mike Feldman] who treats me like a treasure … my darling angel babies … and the three who were there with me at the beginning … on this day 50 years ago today. Mom, Cam, Annie," she said.

Continuing to acknowledge the ones she loves, Guthrie dedicated the remainder of her birthday post to her late father, Charles.

"And not far from mind or heart ever, ever: my dear daddy, Christmas baby like me," she said. "He never turned 50 from 49. But tonight I have! So I treasure this gift of life and remember you always. And thank god for a half century of His kindness and grace and blessing."

Guthrie's father died after suffering a heart attack when she was 16 years old. She previously honored him in an essay she penned in 2017, saying that Charles was "always strong, sometimes terrifying, loyal to the end, and disarmingly gentle and tender when it counted."