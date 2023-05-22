Savannah Guthrie Recalls Cub Reporter Days with 'Helmet Hair and a Red Blazer' in Graduation Speech

The broadcaster reflected on the early days of her career while addressing Georgetown Law School's 2023 graduates

By
Published on May 22, 2023 01:32 PM
Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty

Savannah Guthrie is giving new graduates a few words of advice.

The Today anchor, 51, returned to her alma matter of Georgetown Law School over the weekend to speak with the Class of 2023, and even shared a few memories from her early days.

"I worked in local television news, rising from market to bigger market with my reporter's notebook and helmet hair and [a] red blazer' when I decided to blow it all up and go to law school," said Guthrie, who finished her undergraduate studied at the University of Arizona in 1993.

"Lesson one: High school slackers can turn it around," she said in a video posted on Today's website. "Lesson two: Don't play it safe."

After she graduated from Georgetown in 2002, Guthrie worked at a law firm, then landed a job as a correspondent at CourtTV before joining NBC News. Back then "law school was a big gamble" for her — and it still might be for some 2023 graduates, she surmised.

"Or maybe, it was your safety net. Maybe it was your way of avoiding the scarier path," she continued. "Whatever the case, I'm telling you, anything interesting you want to do, anything meaningful you want to accomplish, it is waiting for you, it is possible for you, but it is on the other side of a big risk' on the other side of a big bet."

She quipped, "No, I'm not talking about crypto. A bet on yourself, real skin in the game. It might work out, it might not. But the riskier step will be not to try."

savannah guthrie

Encouraging graduates to not "sweat every tiny thing like it's the ultimate end-all, be-all thing," Guthrie pushed them to do "something wild and daring, even if it feels like you're taking everything you've worked so hard for and lighting it on fire."

Guthrie was joined by former classmates at the ceremony, and was even welcomed back by Dean William Treanor and her former professor Frances DeLaurentis, who recalled Guthrie being a "great student" and calling on her during the first day of class.

"I'm proud of you, graduates," Guthrie affirmed. "I'm honored to be with you. Because I was here once, I know exactly what it took for you to get to this moment. I'm looking at every one of you, marveling, and cheering you on into your brave, wild and wonderful future."

savannah guthrie

On her own Instagram, Guthrie shared a few clips and images of the special day, and wrote that she was "so honored to address the incredible graduates of Georgetown Law."

"What a dream," she wrote. "Today I returned to @georgetownlawofficial to give the commencement address. Some of my dearest law school friends and former professors came to be together. It was magical and I am so grateful. 💕"

