Savannah Guthrie Recalls Being a 'Make Out Bandit' When She Was Younger

Savannah Guthrie has dubbed her former self a "make out bandit."

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show Tuesday, Guthrie, 50, said she's not a fan of New Year's Eve, prompting the Never Been Kissed star to ask Guthrie if she ever liked "the idea of" kissing a stranger to ring in a new year.

"I didn't need New Year's Eve to kiss strangers when I was young," Guthrie confessed. "I did not need an occasion to make out."

"I don't want to give the wrong impression ... I was a makeout bandit," The Today Show co-anchor shared, adding, "It was like seventh grade. Don't even try to put your hand up my shirt. I was a good girl but I did love to make out."

In December, Guthrie celebrated her 50th birthday with a reflective carousel on Instagram. She kicked off the photos with a snap of her smiling with her eyes closed in front of a cake (with one slice cut out).

"anatomy of a perfect birth day," Guthrie wrote, noting the "perfect pink sunrise" featured in the second photo.

"my sweet neighbor told me to wake up to see. 'Look out the window! What a sky to welcome you to this occasion!' she said," Guthrie added.

She shared with fans how she spent her milestone birthday. "I luxuriated in a hot bath and an awesome face mask that turned out to be a hair masque omg why do they make the print so small? #thisis50."

"I listened to my favorite songs especially the ones that kept me company for decades. Thank you @pattygmusic."

She also worked on her fitness, revealing that she embarked on her first workout in four months with the help of trainer Christina Dorner. "sorry I could only complete 20 mins," Guthrie shared.

Guthrie, who shares 7-year-old daughter Vale and 5-year-old son Charley with husband Michael Feldman, whom she married in 2014, added, "I was surrounded my dearest. My husband who treats me like a treasure… my darling angel babies… and the three who were there with me at the beginning…on this day 50 years ago today. Mom, Cam, Annie."

She went on to make a special note about her father, who died after suffering a heart attack when the TV personality was 16. "And not far from mind or heart ever ever: my dear daddy, Christmas baby like me. He never turned 50 from 49. But tonight I have!"