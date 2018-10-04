Savannah Guthrie Played Tennis with Her Crush Roger Federer: 'It Was Totally Humiliating!'

It’s not every day you come face-to-face with your celebrity crush!

Savannah Guthrie made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday and discussed her ill-fated charity tennis match with her crush, Roger Federer.

The Today show anchor said Federer’s team approached her about the match after she publicly revealed her affection for the tennis star.

“His people called me and said, ‘Would you like to play in this celebrity tennis tournament with him?’ I hadn’t even met him! Of course, I was like, ‘Yes. One thing: I’m not very good at tennis,'” Guthrie said. “I was hoping his agent would be like, ‘Oh that’s all right! It’s for charity. You don’t need to be good.’ He was like, ‘Oh well, my colleague will be in. He can scout you on Monday.'”

Guthrie, 46, said she had to “audition” for the match.

“I had to go play tennis, like, I had to audition,” Guthrie explained. ” I hadn’t played since tennis camp, but I made it and decided to do it, and then I was really bad at it.”

Host Ellen DeGeneres showed a clip from the match — and let’s just say it didn’t go well.

Savannah Guthrie Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

“I kept missing the ball,” she said. “Roger’s like, ‘Savannah, stop looking at me and start looking at the ball.”

“It was totally humiliating,” she said, laughing.

But overall, she said playing in the match was worth it since it meant she got to finally meet Federer.

“I mean I got to meet Roger, so it was crazy! He was really nice,” she said. “He was like, ‘I feel like I know you.'”