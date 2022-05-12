Savannah Guthrie Plans to Screen Hoda Kotb's Dates: They 'Have to Be Spectacular'
Savannah Guthrie wants the best of the best for Hoda Kotb.
At the 70th Anniversary of NBC News' TODAY on Wednesday, Kotb opened up about what's next for her dating life.
"I haven't really thought about who I would see myself with, but I do have to say something," Kotb, 57, said at the event held at The Paley Center for Media in New York City. "My sister even said and asked me at one point, 'Are afraid to be by yourself?' And I said to her, 'I'm not going to be by myself.' And I don't know why I said it so clearly, but I actually knew that my heart is open. I have an open heart."
Added Kotb, "It's not hard. It's not covered over. So, I know at some point and I can see it, it will happen. When? I can't say but I assured her I said, 'Oh, don't worry. No worries. I said I'm gonna be just fine.'"
RELATED: Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman Postponed Wedding Multiple Times Before Split Due to COVID Pandemic
Chiming in, Guthrie said she's "available" to help find Kotb the best suitor possible. "If I found anyone worthy, which could be quite fine."
Added Guthrie, 50: "That person would have to be spectacular."
She continued, "I don't want to go through my application process. The screening will be detailed. My clipboard, 10-pages [of] question."
Kotb confirmed her split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman in January. The former couple, who share daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, had been together for eight years.
"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year ... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," she said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.
"It's not like something happened," she added. "They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."
Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.
Guthrie isn't the only TODAY star who has supported Kotb during this tough time.
Commenting on the split on Instagram, Kotb's former co-anchor Kathie Lee Gifford said she "handled a very difficult and painful decision" with "grace and kindness." Her current co-anchor, Jenna Bush Hager, also told Entertainment Tonight she's "proud" of Kotb, adding that "she's filled with compassion and grace and she does everything that way."
TODAY premiered on NBC in 1952. It has aired 70 seasons, counting it as on the longest-running TV programs in U.S. broadcast history.
- Cheyenne Jackson on The Masked Singer's Surprise Challenges, from Neck Exercises to 'Strategic' Songs
- Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Are 'Officially Over': Source
- Ashley Graham on the Transition to Being a Mom of 3: 'Full-Time Job'
- Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre Want Their Dogs to Be in Their Wedding: That's 'Our Vision'