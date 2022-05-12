Savannah Guthrie Plans to Screen Hoda Kotb's Dates: They 'Have to Be Spectacular'

"The screening will be detailed," Savannah Guthrie told PEOPLE exclusively of finding Hoda Kotb's next significant other

Savannah Guthrie wants the best of the best for Hoda Kotb.

At the 70th Anniversary of NBC News' TODAY on Wednesday, Kotb opened up about what's next for her dating life.

"I haven't really thought about who I would see myself with, but I do have to say something," Kotb, 57, said at the event held at The Paley Center for Media in New York City. "My sister even said and asked me at one point, 'Are afraid to be by yourself?' And I said to her, 'I'm not going to be by myself.' And I don't know why I said it so clearly, but I actually knew that my heart is open. I have an open heart."

Added Kotb, "It's not hard. It's not covered over. So, I know at some point and I can see it, it will happen. When? I can't say but I assured her I said, 'Oh, don't worry. No worries. I said I'm gonna be just fine.'"

Chiming in, Guthrie said she's "available" to help find Kotb the best suitor possible. "If I found anyone worthy, which could be quite fine."

Added Guthrie, 50: "That person would have to be spectacular."

She continued, "I don't want to go through my application process. The screening will be detailed. My clipboard, 10-pages [of] question."

Kotb confirmed her split from ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman in January. The former couple, who share daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, had been together for eight years.

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holidays and we decided that we're better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple, so we decided we are going to start this new year ... on our new path as loving parents to our adorable, delightful children, and as friends," she said on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.

"It's not like something happened," she added. "They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, or a season or for a lifetime. And I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."

Guthrie isn't the only TODAY star who has supported Kotb during this tough time.