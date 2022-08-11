Savannah Guthrie Oversleeps 'Big Time,' Making 'TODAY' Show with Minutes to Spare: 'A Big Ole Mess'

Savannah Guthrie started the day on Thursday with a slight delay.

The broadcast journalist, 50, arrived for her anchoring duties at the TODAY show with about 20 minutes to spare after she accidentally overslept.

Guthrie documented the experience on social media, revealing on her Instagram Story that she "overslept big time" and was still in the car at 6:34 a.m. local time (TODAY airs live starting at 7 a.m. ET).

By 6:40 a.m., she was in the hair and makeup chair, according to her Story, and by 6:54 a.m.-ish, walked into the studio. "I'm going to make it!" she cheered as she sat aside Craig Melvin in time for the local news tease, her co-host remarking her timing was "amazing."

Melvin later called Guthrie's tardiness out at the top of Thursday's TODAY. After she noted that Hoda Kotb had the morning off, he joked, "You almost had the morning off as well."

As Guthrie laughed at Melvin's statement, he then revealed to those watching: "Savannah Guthrie rolled in about 15 minutes ago. She overslept! She is normal!"

"15 minutes ago with no hair, no makeup. It was a terrifying sight but some miracle workers upstairs rolled me in and I'm very happy to be here," Guthrie told Melvin, 43, before he added, "We're very happy to have you."

Later in the morning, Melvin introduced "video proof" of Guthrie walking into work delayed. "You know what's crazy about that. That wasn't even an hour ago. That was 35 minutes ago," Guthrie said. "No hair, no makeup — just a big ole mess. Rolling in hot!"

Today co-host Sheinelle Jones then told Guthrie and Melvin that she is asked all the time about oversleeping while working on morning television, which both Jones, 44, and Guthrie admitted happens "not very often."

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Guthrie's relatable mishap isn't the first time that the television star has kept it real while hosting the TODAY show this year.

Back in March, Guthrie hosted the NBC morning show while donning a pair of fuzzy grey criss-cross slippers after spraining her toe the night before.

"I think I broke it," Guthrie said on the show, explaining why she couldn't go out to Today's famed plaza with co-anchor Kotb, 58, and TODAY team members Al Rocker and Carson Daly. "I stubbed it so hard, it might be broken. We literally taped it ourselves It just hurts to walk. I can sit and stand, but [can't walk]."

After the episode, Guthrie shared photos of her from the show on her Instagram account, confirming it was just a sprain. "Sprained toe silver lining — doing the show in slippers," she captioned the post. "I may never go back."

TODAY airs weekdays (beginning at 7 a.m. ET) on NBC.