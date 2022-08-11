Savannah Guthrie Oversleeps 'Big Time,' Making 'TODAY' Show with Minutes to Spare: 'A Big Ole Mess'

"She overslept! She is normal!" Craig Melvin joked to co-host Savannah Guthrie during Thursday morning's episode of NBC's TODAY show

By
Published on August 11, 2022 08:48 AM
Savannah Guthrie
Photo: Savannah Guthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie started the day on Thursday with a slight delay.

The broadcast journalist, 50, arrived for her anchoring duties at the TODAY show with about 20 minutes to spare after she accidentally overslept.

Guthrie documented the experience on social media, revealing on her Instagram Story that she "overslept big time" and was still in the car at 6:34 a.m. local time (TODAY airs live starting at 7 a.m. ET).

By 6:40 a.m., she was in the hair and makeup chair, according to her Story, and by 6:54 a.m.-ish, walked into the studio. "I'm going to make it!" she cheered as she sat aside Craig Melvin in time for the local news tease, her co-host remarking her timing was "amazing."

Melvin later called Guthrie's tardiness out at the top of Thursday's TODAY. After she noted that Hoda Kotb had the morning off, he joked, "You almost had the morning off as well."

As Guthrie laughed at Melvin's statement, he then revealed to those watching: "Savannah Guthrie rolled in about 15 minutes ago. She overslept! She is normal!"

"15 minutes ago with no hair, no makeup. It was a terrifying sight but some miracle workers upstairs rolled me in and I'm very happy to be here," Guthrie told Melvin, 43, before he added, "We're very happy to have you."

Later in the morning, Melvin introduced "video proof" of Guthrie walking into work delayed. "You know what's crazy about that. That wasn't even an hour ago. That was 35 minutes ago," Guthrie said. "No hair, no makeup — just a big ole mess. Rolling in hot!"

Today co-host Sheinelle Jones then told Guthrie and Melvin that she is asked all the time about oversleeping while working on morning television, which both Jones, 44, and Guthrie admitted happens "not very often."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/savannah-guthrie/" data-inlink="true">Savannah Guthrie</a>, craig melvin
Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Guthrie's relatable mishap isn't the first time that the television star has kept it real while hosting the TODAY show this year.

Back in March, Guthrie hosted the NBC morning show while donning a pair of fuzzy grey criss-cross slippers after spraining her toe the night before.

"I think I broke it," Guthrie said on the show, explaining why she couldn't go out to Today's famed plaza with co-anchor Kotb, 58, and TODAY team members Al Rocker and Carson Daly. "I stubbed it so hard, it might be broken. We literally taped it ourselves It just hurts to walk. I can sit and stand, but [can't walk]."

After the episode, Guthrie shared photos of her from the show on her Instagram account, confirming it was just a sprain. "Sprained toe silver lining — doing the show in slippers," she captioned the post. "I may never go back."

TODAY airs weekdays (beginning at 7 a.m. ET) on NBC.

Related Articles
Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager Celebrate Hoda Kotb on Her Birthday: 'She Is Our Sunshine'
Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie Hosts 'Today' in Fuzzy Slippers After Spraining Her Toe: 'May Never Go Back'
Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie Laughs Off Instagram Troll's 'You Look So Old What Happened to You' Comment: 'I Aged!'
Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie's Kids Crash 'The Tonight Show' , Apologize for 'Trashing' Jimmy Fallon's Room
Today Anchors Celebrate 70th Anniversary on NBC: 'There's No Place This Show Hasn't Gone'
'Today' Anchors Celebrate Series' 70th Anniversary on NBC: 'There's No Place This Show Hasn't Gone'
tamron Hall
Tamron Hall Reflects on Her Career 'Journey' While Honoring 'Today' 's 70th Anniversary: 'Grateful'
Today - Season 2018
Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Open Up About Staying Home from Beijing Olympics
Craig Melvin Beijing Olympics
'Today' 's Craig Melvin on Lockdown Measures at Olympics: 'You Can't Roll Down the Windows in the Car'
Hoda Kotb, Gus Kenworthy and Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie Recalls Gus Kenworthy Rescuing Her from the Bunny Slope: 'I Was Terrified'
Savannah Guthrie
Savannah Guthrie's 'Today' Show Colleagues Celebrate Her 50th Birthday: '50 Looks Gorgeous on You'
THE TODAY SHOW CAST
The 'Today' Show Crew's Greatest Halloween Costumes
savannah guthrie
Look Back at 'Today' Anchors Through the Years in Honor of the Show's 70th Anniversary
Today Show Halloween
'Today' Show Hosts Tackle an NFL Theme for Halloween 2021 — Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, and More!
Today Show
Savannah Guthrie Returns to Today Studio After Working from Home for Nearly Two Weeks
20686695_153354781885161_4599210190699495424_n
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Eat Pastries Backstage as Dr. Oz Discusses 'Overfatness'
hoda-kotb
Hoda Kotb, Al Roker & Craig Melvin Open Megyn Kelly's Today Hour in First Show Since Cancellation