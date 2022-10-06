Savannah Guthrie Nominated Hoda Kotb for 'Forbes' ' 50 Over 50 List: 'She Is Authentic'

Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie formed a friendship when Kotb joined the Today show in 2018

Published on October 6, 2022
Hoda Kotb Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie helped give Hoda Kotb the praise she deserves.

The Today show co-host nominated Kotb to be named as one of Forbes' 50 Over 50 — and Kotb made the list.

The second annual list highlighted both Kotb's success as well as the friendship between Guthrie, 50, and Kotb, 53.

Guthrie offered insight into why she nominated Kotb — and what their off-screen friendship means in her real life.

"Hoda is the living, breathing demonstration that you can have it all, and you can have it on your own terms…. She represents to me what a modern woman is," she told Forbes.

"She is strong. She is beautiful. She is kind. She is authentic. She is devoted to her family. She maintains and cultivates her friendships. And she is an incredible professional and a wonderful journalist."

Jenna Bush Hager and <a href="https://people.com/tag/hoda-kotb" data-inlink="true">Hoda Kotb</a> <a href="https://people.com/tag/savannah-guthrie/" data-inlink="true">Savannah Guthrie</a>
Michael Loccisano/Getty

In the piece, Kotb touched on how she and Guthrie has impacted broadcasting in terms of representation: "There was always the old guy anchor and the young girl anchor... You never saw us."

She added, "I have never, ever in my life been this happy. This decade of my life is by far the best decade I have ever had."

Forbes praises Kotb's fearlessness in her life, from landing her most notable job at 53 to adopting two children in 2017: "She is a message to every woman who always felt they weren't 'the one' or that they would always be on the sidelines — or that dreams of a family would be out of reach."

In August, Guthrie told PEOPLE she's bonded with Kotb over their parenting journeys. "We talk a lot about being older moms, that we're in our 50s but our kids are little, and there are minuses to that, but we both definitely feel like it gives you perspective and it does make you calmer as a parent," Guthrie said for PEOPLE's Family Issue.

Before joining Guthrie as co-anchor in 2018, Kotb was a correspondent for Dateline and NBC News.

