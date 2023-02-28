Savannah Guthrie Leaves' Today' Early After Testing Positive for COVID on Air

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb were both absent from Today on Tuesday

By
Published on February 28, 2023 09:48 AM
TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty

Savannah Guthrie tested positive for COVID on Tuesday while hosting Today.

The anchor unexpectedly stepped away early from Tuesday's broadcast. But her positive test was reported on air by Sheinelle Jones during the show's 8 a.m. hour.

"By the way, it has been an interesting morning for us," Jones began. "As we said, Savannah left early, she wasn't feeling great, so she took a COVID test. It came back positive."

Jones added, "So, as soon as we found out, she rushed home to rest up. So Savannah, we love you, wishing you a speedy recovery."

TODAY -- Pictured: Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on Tuesday, January 2, 2018
Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty

This isn't the first time Guthrie, 51 — who is vaccinated — has had to miss a Today broadcast because of a positive COVID test. Her first time off air was in January 2022.

The host's sick day comes just one day after her Today counterpart Hoda Kotb was notably absent. Kotb, 58, did not return Tuesday. There's been no public statement on why Kotb was off air, or if it's also related to COVID.

PEOPLE reached out to Today for comment.

Today airs weekdays at 7 a.m. ET on NBC.

