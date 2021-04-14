Savannah Guthrie Feels 'Lucky' She Found Her Husband Given Her Early-Morning TV Work Schedule

Today co-host Savannah Guthrie and husband Michael Feldman share two kids and recently celebrated seven years of marriage

Savannah Guthrie counts herself "lucky" for finding her soul mate under the demands of her early morning television schedule.

On Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Guthrie, 49, reflects on reaching 10 years as a Today show co-host this summer and how her life has changed since joining the NBC morning news show. Guthrie married husband Michael Feldman in March 2014, and they now share two kids, daughter Vale, 6, and son Charles "Charley" Max, 4.

"A lot has happened in 10 years," says Guthrie.

Adds DeGeneres, "It's amazing that you could get married getting up at 3 in the morning and having that kind of life. How you were able to meet anyone at that point is amazing."

"I know," the Today co-host agrees with a laugh. "Who would even choose this voluntarily? You're right — I'm lucky I'm not alone!"

Guthrie and Feldman recently celebrated seven years of marriage, with the TV personality sharing a glimpse at their rare date night together on Instagram, calling their marriage the "best decision of my life."

Sharing details with DeGeneres of the anniversary outing, she says, "We had a big, hot date. It was, like, a Monday. We went out — and I know you'll appreciate this 'cause you have crazy hours too — we went out, I swear it was 5 p.m. Which, in New York City, if you wanna eat at 5 p.m., you can get a reservation anywhere."

"We had a nice little date," Guthrie explains. "It's been great! Seven years. I have to say, it's been a lot of togetherness during the pandemic."

Guthrie and Feldman previously opened up to Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott in October about parenting during the pandemic, with the couple explaining how they tag-team responsibilities around both their schedules.

"Mike is chief technology officer and chief grilling officer. He sets the alarm and gets up early every day to help me get ready for the Today show," said Guthrie at the time. "And he sets up the kids for Zoom school. Then, about mid-morning, it's my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job, as founder of a strategic consulting company."

Feldman explained that his wife's early-morning TV duties works for their routine.

"A fair amount of Savannah's workday is while the kids are still sleeping," he said. "And that's good on one hand, but then she has to roll right into Mommy-mode, still fully made up, while I disappear for conference calls."