Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager Celebrate Hoda Kotb on Her Birthday: 'She Is Our Sunshine'

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager are sharing the love for their TODAY show co-host and friend on her birthday.

Though Hoda Kotb took the day off from her morning show hosting gig Tuesday to celebrate her 58th birthday, her TODAY pals were sure to send along well wishes.

Both Guthrie, 50, and Bush Hager, 41, took to Instagram Tuesday to share photos documenting their friendship with Kotb accompanied by sweet birthday messages.

"May we all roll with life the way this bright light does—@hodakotb Happiest birthday—how we love you. 💫💫✨," Bush Hager captioned a carousel of photos which featured silly shots captured from the set of the pair's Hoda & Jenna segment.

Guthrie shared her own carousel of images with Kotb along with the caption: "she is our sunshine ☀️happy birthday, @hodakotb!!!"

Guthrie shared two of the images on her Instagram Story as well where in one slide she called the mother of two "our love and light."

In another slide, Guthrie shared a photo of the two hugging with arrows pointed at Kotb labeling her "birthday girl!!"

Kotb shared her own post to Instagram Tuesday which included a photo of herself celebrating with the entire family, including her daughters, 5-year-old Haley and 3-year-old Hope.

"Family on my birthday! Best present ever. Lucky me ❤️ ❤️," Kotb wrote in the caption to the post, which shows the larger Kotb family relaxing underneath umbrellas outside a sun-soaked home.

Kotb's Instagram post received comments from her TODAY show colleagues including Bush Hager, who wrote "You're the most loved ❤️," in response to Kotb's photo. Dylan Dreyer as well as Bravo's Andy Cohen also wished Kotb a happy birthday in the comments section.

Guthrie confirmed her friend's day off from hosting duties Tuesday morning as she and the other co-hosts wished her a happy birthday on air.

"We gave her the day off, that was the present, but I know she's watching, so Hoda, good morning, we love you, hope you're just surrounded by your love ones today and hurry back," Guthrie said during the broadcast which also showed a group of fans offering Kotb birthday wishes outside Today's studio.

"We hope it's a day of nothing today, Hoda Kotb," Craig Melvin added.

On Friday, the TODAY team treated Kotb to an early birthday surprise when Bush Hager gifted Kotb a boogie board and brought out Kotb-family favorite country artist Walker Hayes, who sang 'Happy Birthday' with a birthday cake for Kotb.

On Tuesday, Kotb shared a photo to Twitter hugging her girls alongside some balloons and mermaid decorations with the caption, "Lucky me! Xo."