Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Play Guitar and Sing in Impromptu Tonight Show Musical Performance

Is there anything Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie can't do?

The Today show co-anchors stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday, where they put on an impromptu musical performance alongside host Jimmy Fallon.

"I was looking for something different that no one's ever talked to you guys about and I found something that's very interesting to me: You both are musically talented — musically gifted, I would say," Fallon, 47, told his guests.

"I head that you both know how to play guitar," he added.

"We know a few chords," said Kotb, 57, while Guthrie joked, "We know G, C and D, like 90% of America."

"G, C and D are all the chords you need to know when it comes to a guitar," Fallon said.

However, "I haven't touched a guitar in six months," Guthrie, 50, admitted as the host handed her and Kotb each one of the instruments.

After Guthrie jokingly suggested they play "Juice" by Lizzo, the duo launched instead into a rousing rendition of John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads," with backup vocals from Fallon.

A love for music runs deep in both Guthrie and Kotb's families. Back in January, the latter revealed that she has a very special musical bedtime routine with her two daughters: Hope Catherine, 3 next month, and Haley Joy, 5.

"We started this tradition of me playing 'Juice' by Lizzo on our little speaker and marching around the house after we turn the lights off," Kotb said.

As for Guthrie, her 7½-year-old daughter Vale was recently cast as Glinda in her school's production of Wicked.