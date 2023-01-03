Entertainment TV Savannah Guthrie Says She's 'Lucky' to Work with 'Soul Sister' Hoda Kotb as They Celebrate 5 Years at 'Today' Savannah Guthrie also said it's "been the joy of a lifetime" working alongside Hoda Kotb on Today for the last five years By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 3, 2023 12:50 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are celebrating a big career milestone together. As of Tuesday, the two Today show co-anchors have been working together on the long-running program for five years. With that in mind, the pair's colleagues joined them in revisiting their years-long journey alongside each other. The clip during Tuesday's broadcast was filled with many smiles and laughs from Guthrie, 51, and Kotb, 58, as they interviewed some of today's biggest stars and participated in fun segments. And of course, there were plenty of hugs to go around between the two of them. Hoda Kotb Says Savannah Guthrie Is So Funny She Sometimes Worries They'll Get Fired: 'She Drops Bombs' After the sweet tribute segment concluded, Guthrie and Kotb both reflected on their time as co-workers and the strong partnership they've built. "The stuff we show on TV is fun, but the stuff I love the most is the stuff that's not on TV," said Kotb. "I was just thinking about our morning just this morning, and there are so many just like that, that happen before the cameras all go on, and we really get to be us." To that, Guthrie said: "We're so lucky." "You're my soul sister," she continued. "To get to do this together. You held my hand five years ago, and we said 'let's do this,' and this has been the joy of a lifetime. Cheers to NBC for letting us do this and having so much fun." Savannah Guthrie Says She and Hoda Kotb Bond Over Being 'Older Moms': 'It Gives You Perspective' Guthrie joined Today as a co-host in 2012. As for Kotb, she originally started on the show's fourth hour in 2008, hosting alongside Kathie Lee Gifford until Jenna Bush Hager stepped in as a replacement in 2019. But Kotb didn't join Guthrie as a co-anchor until 2018. At the time, Guthrie said that casting Kotb in the role "has to be the most popular decision NBC News have ever made" and she's "so thrilled." "I'm pinching myself," Kotb said and Guthrie added, "You are a partner and a friend and a sister and I am so happy to be doing this." Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Viewers have been able to see Guthrie and Kotb's friendship progress both on and off-screen. Guthrie had even been of great support to Kotb following her split from longtime love Joel Schiffman. After Kotb announced the breakup in January 2022, Guthrie told PEOPLE that May that she is "available" to help her friend find a new romantic partner. "If I found anyone worthy, which could be quite fine. That person would have to be spectacular," Guthrie said. "I don't want to go through my application process. The screening will be detailed. My clipboard, 10-pages [of] question." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Today airs weekdays (check local listings).