Savannah Guthrie Says She's 'Lucky' to Work with 'Soul Sister' Hoda Kotb as They Celebrate 5 Years at 'Today'

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are celebrating a big career milestone together.

As of Tuesday, the two Today show co-anchors have been working together on the long-running program for five years. With that in mind, the pair's colleagues joined them in revisiting their years-long journey alongside each other.

The clip during Tuesday's broadcast was filled with many smiles and laughs from Guthrie, 51, and Kotb, 58, as they interviewed some of today's biggest stars and participated in fun segments. And of course, there were plenty of hugs to go around between the two of them.

After the sweet tribute segment concluded, Guthrie and Kotb both reflected on their time as co-workers and the strong partnership they've built.

"The stuff we show on TV is fun, but the stuff I love the most is the stuff that's not on TV," said Kotb. "I was just thinking about our morning just this morning, and there are so many just like that, that happen before the cameras all go on, and we really get to be us."

To that, Guthrie said: "We're so lucky."

"You're my soul sister," she continued. "To get to do this together. You held my hand five years ago, and we said 'let's do this,' and this has been the joy of a lifetime. Cheers to NBC for letting us do this and having so much fun."

Guthrie joined Today as a co-host in 2012. As for Kotb, she originally started on the show's fourth hour in 2008, hosting alongside Kathie Lee Gifford until Jenna Bush Hager stepped in as a replacement in 2019.

But Kotb didn't join Guthrie as a co-anchor until 2018. At the time, Guthrie said that casting Kotb in the role "has to be the most popular decision NBC News have ever made" and she's "so thrilled."

"I'm pinching myself," Kotb said and Guthrie added, "You are a partner and a friend and a sister and I am so happy to be doing this."

Viewers have been able to see Guthrie and Kotb's friendship progress both on and off-screen. Guthrie had even been of great support to Kotb following her split from longtime love Joel Schiffman.

After Kotb announced the breakup in January 2022, Guthrie told PEOPLE that May that she is "available" to help her friend find a new romantic partner.

"If I found anyone worthy, which could be quite fine. That person would have to be spectacular," Guthrie said. "I don't want to go through my application process. The screening will be detailed. My clipboard, 10-pages [of] question."

Today airs weekdays (check local listings).