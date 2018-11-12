Today Hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb Get Their Own Lookalike Barbies

Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb just got some one-of-a-kind toys they’re sure to share with their kids.

Barbie revealed its latest additions to its “Sheroes” collection: dolls of the Today co-hosts . According to the company, “sheroes” are women who “break boundaries to inspire the next generation,” and that’s what Kotb and Guthrie did when they became a rare female duo anchoring the show.

Kotb, 54, and Guthrie, 46, will each be given the Barbie version of themselves at the Glamour Women of the Year Summit, which runs from Nov. 10 through 12.

“It is important that we continue to shine a light on female role models, or Sheroes as we call them, like Savannah and Hoda, to show girls they can be anything,” said Lisa McKnight, general manager and senior vice president of Barbie, in a statement. “Savannah and Hoda have modernized morning news and allowed more women and girls to see themselves, and their stories, reflected on television.”

Other real-life role models that the the doll manufacturer has created include Ibtihaj Muhammad (the first Muslim-American woman to compete in the Olympics wearing a hijab), Mexican artist Frida Khalo, pilot Amelia Earheart, and activist and model Ashley Graham.

“It’s more important than ever to show young girls that nothing is out of reach,” said Samantha Barry, editor in chief of Glamour. “These dolls represent a landmark moment for women this year, and I hope to inspire the next generation of women journalists.”

The journalists are also leading the way for the next generation as parents of daughters. Guthrie is raising 4-year-old Vale (as well as son Charley, 23 months), and Kotb is mom to Haley Joy, who was born in March 2017.

Guthrie found out she was pregnant with her first child when she was 42 and talked with The Hollywood Reporter about why she waited to have a family toward the end of her second pregnancy.

“I didn’t have my act together,” she told the outlet. “I was doing the best I could in my personal life, and my professional life was going better. So you know, you just keep doing the thing that works.”

“I think that’s why I feel such an acute level of gratitude about getting to have a baby,” she continued, tearing up. “Because I know how late it is in the game, you know? I’m a person of faith. It feels like the greatest embrace from God that I can imagine, to get to have a baby. And to get to have a second is just beyond.”

Kotb had a similarly difficult journey to motherhood. She adopted her daughter in March 2017, a decade after she battled breast cancer. The treatment left her unable to conceive, and less than a year after her recovery, her two-year marriage to tennis coach Burzis Kanga ended in divorce.

“It’s one of those things where you think you’ve done it all, you think you’ve felt it all,” she told PEOPLE of her first days at home with Haley Joy. “But I just didn’t know that this kind of love existed … One of the things in my life I’ve always wanted was to be a mom … Sometimes in your life, things just don’t work out for whatever reason, so you say, ‘Well, I wasn’t meant to have that.’ But it was really hard to come to terms with it.”