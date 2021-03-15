Savannah Guthrie Celebrates Seventh Wedding Anniversary: 'Best Decision of My Life'

Savannah Guthrie is looking back fondly on her wedding day.

The Today co-anchor marked her seven-year wedding anniversary on Monday, sharing throwback photos from her nuptials while honoring husband Michael Feldman.

"Where were you 7 years ago today? I was making the best decision of my life. Happy Anniversary, @feldmike 🥰," Guthrie, 49, captioned her post.

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Guthrie and Feldman opened up to Reveal with Drew and Jonathan Scott in October about parenting during the pandemic, with the couple explaining how they tag-team responsibilities.

"Mike is chief technology officer and chief grilling officer. He sets the alarm and gets up early every day to help me get ready for the Today show," said Guthrie. "And he sets up the kids for Zoom school. Then, about mid-morning, it's my turn to take over for a little while so he can do his actual job, as founder of a strategic consulting company."

Feldman explained that Guthrie's early-morning TV duties works for their schedules.

"A fair amount of Savannah's workday is while the kids are still sleeping," he said. "And that's good on one hand, but then she has to roll right into Mommy-mode, still fully made up, while I disappear for conference calls."