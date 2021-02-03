Savannah Guthrie, Anderson Cooper and Dr. Oz to Guest Host Jeopardy!
Other guest hosts this season include Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Katie Couric, Mayim Bialik and Aaron Rodgers
Several more celebrities have been added to the lineup to guest host Jeopardy! this season.
Journalists Savannah Guthrie and Anderson Cooper as well as Drs. Mehmet Oz and Sanjay Gupta have been tapped to host the beloved quiz show in the wake of Alex Trebek's death last year.
A charitable donation — to a charity of their choice — will be made in concurrence with each guest host's appearance, equal to the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the weeks the guest hosts take their place at the lectern.
"We look forward to each guest host bringing their unique abilities to the show and to our contestants winning a lot of money that we can match for charity," said Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards in a statement Tuesday.
Last month, it was announced that journalist Katie Couric, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, actress Mayim Bialik and journalist Bill Whitaker would also appear as guests hosts this season.
Couric, 64, will be the first-ever female celebrity guest host of the game show.
Ken Jennings, a consulting producer and one of the show's "Greatest of All Time," was the first guest host after Trebek died in November of pancreatic cancer at age 80. After Jennings' current run, Richards will take on the role before the other guest hosts begin.
"Alex was a legend, revered by all of us," Richards said in a previous statement. "I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show."
Trebek's final episode as the Jeopardy! host was filmed in October and aired in early January.
Fans of the show have been petitioning to get the show's iconic stage dedicated to Trebek, who hosted the popular game show for more than three decades.
