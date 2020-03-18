Savannah Guthrie Anchors Today Live from Her Basement: 'Now We're Really Social Distancing'

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Savannah Guthrie is sitting much further than six feet away from her Today coworkers this morning.

Like thousands of others across the globe, the journalist decided to work from home on Wednesday amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Guthrie, 48, announced her new work location on Tuesday after coming down with a “mild sore throat and runny nose.”

“Well now we’re really social distancing aren’t we Hoda?” Guthrie said on-air Wednesday, sitting in front of a blue background in her basement.

“It’s very unusual. I’m actually home, I’m in my basement right now. Here’s what happened — I wasn’t feeling my best, a little sore throat, some sniffles, I wouldn’t have thought anything of it, but we are in different times aren’t we?” Guthrie explained.

Things look a little different for us this morning. @savannahguthrie wasn't feeling her best, so in an abundance of caution and to model the vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, she followed the advice of NBC's medical team and is working from home.

While in a split-screen with co-anchor Hoda Kotb, Guthrie shared that her decision to work from home comes as “an abundance of caution, and also to really model the vigilance that the CDC is asking of all of us right now.”

She added: “We followed the advice of NBC’s medical team, and so here I am, I’m working from home as we speak, we’re still together and we’re gonna get this show on the air, and we have a lot of information we want to get to our viewers this morning.”

Early Wednesday morning, Guthrie also shared a behind-the-scenes shot of her basement studio on Instagram.

“Live… from my basement… this is TODAY,” she captioned the post, giving viewers a glimpse at her in-home studio equipment.

“Big shoutout to my husband @feldmike who has turned into producer and technician!!” Guthrie added of her husband, Michael Feldman, who is seen off to the side helping to produce the unconventional show with his “studio” work place sprawled out on a bed.

On Monday, NBC announced they were informed that a member of 3rd Hour of Today had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. As the company investigates who came into contact with the coworker, employees on that team — including anchors Al Roker and Craig Melvin — were asked to work from home as a precaution.

“We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery,” said NBC News President Noah Oppenheim, adding that the company is “taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room, and Studio 1A.”

A day after the announcement, Roker, 65, filmed a Today weather report from his kitchen due to his self-isolation.

While working from home, @alroker confirmed that yes, he is in fact wearing pants.

“I didn’t have to commute in, so I did sleep in!” he said with a laugh on Tuesday morning. “We’ve kind of jerry-rigged this system, so I’ve got all my graphics and everything I need.”

He also confirmed that he was, indeed, wearing pants for the broadcast.

As of Wednesday morning, there have been at least 5,881 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 107 deaths in the United States, according to The New York Times.