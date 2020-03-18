Savannah Guthrie Will Anchor Today Show from Home Due to 'Mild Sore Throat' Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.

Like many people, Savannah Guthrie will be working from home amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Tuesday, the journalist, 48, announced that she will start anchoring the Today show from her house after coming down with a “mild sore throat and runny nose.”

Sharing photos of her new broadcasting set-up on her Instagram, Gunthrie wrote, “Hi everybody! Well, this will be a first. I’m going to be anchoring TODAY from my house!”

“In an abundance of caution, and to model the super vigilance the CDC has asked of all of us, I’m staying home because I have a mild sore throat and runny nose,” the morning show anchor continued. “This was the advice of NBC’s superb medical team and my bosses.”

RELATED: 3rd Hour of Today Employee Has Coronavirus, Al Roker and Craig Melvin Off as a Precaution

“I feel good and am sure I will be back in no time – but during these days, it’s on all of us to be extra cautious and caring of those around us,” she explained of her decision to self-isolate amid the ongoing health crisis. “So see you tomorrow on TODAY – from my basement!”

On Monday, NBC announced they were informed overnight that a member of Today‘s third hour had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. As the company investigates who came into contact with the coworker, employees on that team — including anchors Al Roker and Craig Melvin — were asked to work from home as a precaution.

“We are fully supporting our colleague, who is experiencing mild symptoms and receiving medical care, and I know you join me in sending our very best for a quick recovery,” said NBC News President Noah Oppenheim, adding that the company is “taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room, and Studio 1A.”

Image zoom Savannah Guthrie Nathan Congleton/NBC

RELATED: How Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and More Celebrities Are Social Distancing During the Coronavirus Pandemic

A day after the announcement, Roker, 65, filmed a weather report from his kitchen for Today due to his self-isolation.

“I didn’t have to commute in, so I did sleep in!” he said with a laugh on Tuesday morning. “We’ve kind of jerry-rigged this system, so I’ve got all my graphics and everything I need.”

He also confirmed that he was, indeed, wearing pants for the broadcast.

Roker previously gave viewers a heads-up about the at-home arrangement on Instagram, thanking NBC’s tech support team and a few of his colleagues for helping him get set up from afar.

While working from home, @alroker confirmed that yes, he is in fact wearing pants. 🤣🤣👖 pic.twitter.com/tHCmFZMrcb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 17, 2020

RELATED: 10 Things You Can Do at Home While Social Distancing That Aren’t Binge-Watching TV

“Our crack #techsupport team at @nbcnews #fieldtransmission has my tech outfitted so I will be broadcasting from the Roker/Roberts #kitchen tomorrow am on @todayshow and @3rdhourtoday,” he captioned one video.

In another, he showed off his temporary filming arrangements, writing in the video’s caption, “This is my #studiokitchen so I stay away from folks being cautious after brief contact with a @todayshow staffer. No @nbcnews staff are with me #staystrong #stayathomechallenge #withyoutoday.”

As of Tuesday morning, there have been at least 4,482 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the United States.