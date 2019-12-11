Savannah Guthrie Absent from Today Show as She Undergoes Eye Surgery

Savannah Guthrie is still working to repair the retina in her right eye, which tore last month while she was playing with her 3-year-old son Charley.

The Today show anchor was absent from the NBC morning show on Wednesday but her co-hosts shared an update on her injury with viewers.

Opening the show on Wednesday, Hoda Kotb said, “I’m sure some folks are waking up and going, ‘Where is Savannah this morning?’ “

“Our dear friend miss Guthrie has the day off, she’s actually having some eye surgery,” Craig Melvin confirmed.

Added Kotb, “She’d had some laser treatments, so now she’s actually going through the surgery. And she’s gonna keep us posted, so we wish for her a very speedy recovery.”

Guthrie, 47, first shared the news of her injury on-air Nov. 27, when she called into the Today show to explain her absence earlier that week and revealed that Charley had accidentally thrown a sharp toy train at her eye.

“It happened last week, actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later,” she said at the time. “It turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina would detach. They told me to just take it easy and they’ve been doing a bunch of laser procedures to avoid having to do the whole surgery.”

“I really did lose my vision in my right eye,” she admitted. “It was so blurry from — not to get too gross — but there was so much blood in my eye that it completely blocked my vision.”

Guthrie, who didn’t let the injury stop her from hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Nov. 28, has been undergoing near-daily laser surgeries to reattach her retina ever since.

“The first laser I actually did I had to go under for, it was kind of an emergency,” the mom of two explained on Dec. 2. “They rushed me in there, they shot me up with the big laser, and they were actually not sure it had worked at all, and they thought I was going to have to have this surgery.”

At the time, ophthalmologist Dr. Annie Negrin said that Guthrie was “really lucky” and wouldn’t need to undergo retinal surgery, which would require her to lie face down every day for one to three weeks. Instead, the repeated laser surgeries work to reattach the retina, Negrin explained.

“Basically the eye jiggles, and the retina is like saran wrap, so when you get hit, saran wrap can very easily tear, can get a hole in it, and that’s not a good thing,” she said. “Laser, if you have a small enough tear, laser can basically weld down the outside of the tear to prevent more fluid from getting underneath and more of the retina detaching. So the laser is a really neat way to take care of it. If the tear is small enough, you don’t actually have to go to the operating room.”

Over the weekend, Guthrie threw a party to celebrate Charley’s 3rd birthday with her husband Michael Feldman and daughter Vale, 5.

The anchor has said that the toddler doesn’t fully comprehend the situation — which is probably for the best.

“I wouldn’t want to make him feel bad for it,” she said last month. “He hears me talking about it and he has no idea. I was FaceTiming with my mom to tell her and he came running in and said, ‘I did it!'”

“He’s a bruiser!” she joked.