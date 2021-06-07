Savannah Guthrie Marks 10 Years at the 'Iconic' Today Show, Says It's Still a 'Pinch Me Moment'

"It feels like a family — not just with those of us who are working here, but it also feels like a family with the viewers at home," the anchor tells PEOPLE

Savannah Guthrie hit a major career milestone on Monday, celebrating 10 years at NBC's Today.

Guthrie, 49, joined the morning show's third hour in 2011 after working as a White House correspondent and chief legal analyst for NBC News. She was named Today's co-anchor the following year, in 2012.

"I remember it well," the journalist tells PEOPLE of joining the show a decade ago. "I remember when I first came to New York to join the third hour, the nine o'clock hour. And it was just — I kind of couldn't really believe that it was happening and I couldn't believe how fun my job was. I mean, not that covering politics or being on the campaign trail isn't fun. There's obviously a lot that I loved about it. But the Today Show is so iconic, and to get to be part of it was just a pinch me moment that has been continuing for 10 years."

"It's been a dream come true, really," she adds. "And of course, I remember my first day. I remember stressing out about my outfit. I remember when I got the main job at the seven o'clock, a year later, and that was exciting and stressful and terrifying, just all of the emotions wrapped up in one."

A lot has changed in 10 years, both in Guthrie's life and in the world. She married Michael Feldman in March 2014, and the couple has since welcomed daughter Vale, 6½, and son Charles "Charley" Max, 4.

"Everything really happened for me in the last 10 years. I was 39 years old when I started [at Today]. I wasn't married, I didn't have any kids," Guthrie reflects. "And now, 10 years later, I'm 49 years old and I have two kids and I'm married and all of those huge life moments happened during the Today Show and really on the Today Show."

"We announced my engagement on the Today Show. I announced that I got married on the Today Show. I announced that I was going to have my babies on the Today Show," she continues. "And so it feels like a family — not just with those of us who are working here, but also it feels like a family with the viewers at home. I mean, it's so sweet. I feel like they've really wrapped their arms around me and held my hand through lots of different moments in life. And it's just been a joy."

Guthrie also marked the milestone on Instagram with a slideshow of photos, beginning with one of herself as a young girl and followed by several shots from her time working on the morning show.

"No one was saying, 'This girl is gonna anchor the Today Show one day,'" she began. "For this and a million other reasons, I am marveling at the miraculous blessing I have been given."

"Thank you, @todayshow, for ten thrilling, challenging, inspiring, and jaw-dropping years," she continued. "I could post many adventures (and maybe I just will!) but it's the dear people here that I hold in my heart forever."

Kotb, 56, and Roker, 66, helped commemorate Guthrie's special day on Instagram. Sharing selfies of the pair at the 2018 Olympics, Roker wrote: "Hard to believe but it's been #10years since this smart, funny, generous, legal eagle journalist joined @todayshow @3rdhourtoday Happy #savannahversary @savannahguthrie."

Kotb, who co-anchors the NBC show with Guthrie, posted a photo of her co-worker and close friend holding up her daughter, Vale. "Sg it's your 10 year anniversary," Kotb wrote. "So many worky pix to choose from … but this one shows your whole heart. I love sitting next to you."

During Monday's show, Guthrie's work family surprised her by having her kids and husband bring out a cake. The broadcast journalist was brought to tears upon seeing her brood in Studio 1A.