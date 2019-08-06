Savannah and Chase Chrisley are continuing to forge a path all their own.

The siblings — who also star on their dad Todd Chrisley’s show, Chrisley Knows Best — couldn’t be more excited for season 2 of their USA Network spin-off show, Growing Up Chrisley, to premiere on Tuesday. The show picks up where the first season left off and follows Savannah and Chase as they make the move from Nashville to Los Angeles to pursue their dreams.

“I think that season 2 is a lot of just Savannah and I growing into our own people and figuring out exactly what we want to do going forward,” Chase, 23, told PEOPLE during a recent catch-up. “Obviously, as far as our careers go, and then secondly, as far as our personal lives go and trying to figure out how to navigate that world.”

Savannah, 21, is in the midst of a major milestone in her personal life: wedding planning. Her fiancé, professional hockey player Nic Kerdiles, 25, proposed to her on Christmas Eve 2018.

“I’ve heard so much wedding talk, honestly I don’t want to see a white gown ever again,” Chase said with a laugh, to which Savannah retorted, “No you have not!”

“We’re taking our time when it comes to the wedding,” Savannah continued. “Obviously, it’s an engagement for a reason. You can figure things out and work together, get to know each other better. So we’re taking our time.”

Savannah might not be in a rush to walk down the aisle, but her real estate mogul father is going full-speed ahead with the planning.

“It’s my dad and Savannah’s wedding,” Chase said. “Nic’s like, ‘So when’s the date?’ “

“Whatever I want, he’s good with,” Savannah added of her husband-to-be. “I mean, I don’t think I would a bridezilla, but I probably will. I have my wedding dress picked out, I want a huge cake — there’s so many different things that I want. But dad and I were on the same page, so I think we’ll be good.”

As to his involvement in planning, Chase said it has been “minuscule” — though, he admitted, “I prefer it that way.”

When asked whether she’s still planning to have the wedding in the summer of 2020, Savannah kept it coy: “Honestly, we’re taking our time, so I feel like we’ll know when the time is right.”

On the second season of Growing Up Chrisley, fans can expect to see a bit of Savannah and Kerdiles’ life after their engagement. Additionally, the show will follow Chase as he pursues a career in acting and Savannah as she grows her beauty and fragrance lines — all while living together in a home in the Hollywood Hills.

“Chase likes to always be doing something,” Savannah said. “I like things more quiet, and we’re not the best roommates in the world, but we make it work.”

“She’s just lovely to be around, especially when she complains and yells,” Chase said. “If it doesn’t go exactly Savannah’s way, then it’s wrong. I’ve learned that.”

Despite their differences, the pair made it clear they have nothing but love for each other.

“We know we’re each other’s biggest fans,” Savannah said. “So we may get mad at each other, but it also feels good to know that you have your sibling there with you.”

After filming for the show wrapped, Savannah and Chase returned back home to Nashville and have been living their since.

“I like Nashville a lot better than I do Los Angeles,” Chase said. “Honestly, I’d be fine if I never went to L.A. again. I feel like with L.A., you got to take it little by little. And now Savannah and I don’t have to share a house, which is also lovely.”

And Savannah couldn’t agree more.

“I mean, living together is not the easiest thing in the world,” she said. “I can say that. Living in L.A. was great, it was just a lot. I like it for a couple of weeks, but then I start missing home. It was hard being away from my family and Nashville and just everything here.”

Currently, Savannah is living in a place of her own. “Like I said, we’re just trying to figure things out — where we want to be, what we want to do,” she said. “There’s a lot of moving parts and a lot of decisions, and we’re both focusing on our careers. We want to be good in our careers first.”

As to how she and Kerdiles keep their relationship strong, Savannah credited “communication.”

“It’s not always the easiest, but it’s a work in progress,” she said. “Communication is key and just having that respect for one another to know your boundaries and what you can and cannot do.”

Chase is also in a happy relationship of his own with girlfriend Kayla Puzas.

“We actually just had dinner with the family the other night, and everything is going really well,” he said. “A whole lot better than my last experiences, that’s for sure!”

The second season of Growing Up Chrisley premieres Aug. 6 at 10:30 p.m. ET on USA Network.