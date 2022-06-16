Savannah Chrisley Vows 'to Stand by My Family' After Parents' Financial Crime Convictions

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud

On Thursday, the Growing Up Chrisley star shared a candid Instagram post and promised the "fight isn't over" when it comes to her family's legal troubles.

"Before you continue reading I would like to ask one thing of you…please be kind. This life is so cruel and we're all doing the best we can," she shared. "I will continue to stand by my family and fight for justice. Justice for ourselves and for others that the system has failed. (There is only so much I can comment on legally at this moment.)"

The reality star, 24, added she felt "left down by God and that her "relentless prayers have been unheard."

However, Savannah told her 2.5 million followers that she has not lose faith despite her family's legal woes.

"I do believe that He will use every hardship and adversity we go through to strengthen us and prepare us for an even greater purpose," she shared. "So I will continue believing in our Lord and Savior…I pray for strength, hope, and love. Thank you to all of those that continue to stand by our sides."

"Now let's get back to work," she concluded the post. "Now is my time to break the glass ceiling - no matter what comes my way I WILL succeed."

Savannah's message was written alongside an inspirational quote from Zanna Keithley that read, in part, "Positive thinking is steady strength. It's the ability to keep an open mind when things don't happen the way you had hoped."

Todd, 53, and Julie, 49, were convicted on June 7 of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie was also convicted of wire fraud. They are facing up to 30 years in prison and will be sentenced at a later date.

"Both Chrisleys are devastated and disappointed with the verdict and will be pursuing an appeal," the pair's lawyer Steve Friedberg told PEOPLE.

"Julie and Todd are so grateful for the love and support shown by their family, friends and fans. They both remain strong in their faith and will continue the 'fight' until they are vindicated," he continued. "They have their priorities in order and are currently concentrating on the welfare of their children and Todd's mother, Elizabeth Faye Chrisley."

Another lawyer for the couple, Bruce Morris, echoed similar sentiments, telling PEOPLE that they are "disappointed in the verdict." He added, "An appeal is planned."

During the three-week trial, prosecutors alleged that Todd and Julie falsified documents to get $30 million in bank loans to pay for their lavish lifestyles. They then filed for bankruptcy so they wouldn't have to pay the more than $20 million they owed in debt, Atlanta's WSB-TV reported.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, prosecutors said the Chrisleys intentionally "swindled" smaller banks to rack up the $30 million bill between 2007 and 2012, two years before their reality show debuted on USA in 2014.

Prosecutors also argued that the stars lied about the millions they made from Chrisley Knows Best, along with $500,000 in back taxes that Todd owed for 2009. They were accused of launching a shell company, 7C's Productions, to put in Julie's name to prevent the IRS from seizing the half-million owed from 2009.

According to Insider, the pair's former lawyer Peter Tarantino was also found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the United States and willfully filing false tax returns.

