Savannah Chrisley Vows to Be '110%' Sure 'Without a Doubt' About Next Relationship After Broken Engagement

Savannah Chrisley is changing her approach to dating.

During the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best star spoke with country singer Andrew Jannakos about navigating the single life and how serious her views are on marriage.

"Divorce is just looked at as like, 'Oh, well, if it doesn't work out, we can just get divorced. No big deal.' And I'm like, 'Mmm, no,'" said the reality star, 25. "I think that's why like when I called off my engagement, I was like, 'I have to know 110 percent, without a doubt that like this is the person I'm gonna be with for the rest of my life.'"

"Now obviously, divorce if you're in an abusive relationship [or] you're [dealing with] infidelity. ... Don't stand for that," she continued. "There's obviously circumstances to where divorce is very much a thing and you should follow through with it, but also, if people spent more time fighting for their marriage than they do falling into the trap of divorce, I feel like the divorce rate would be so much less."

Savannah has admitted had an "extremely" challenging time fitting any non-familial relationships into her world as she adjust to life as the primary guardian of her brother Grayson Chrisley and niece Chloe Chrisley since parents Todd and Julie Chrisley are currently serving out their prison sentences. (The longtime couple received a combined 19 years behind bars for tax fraud, though they have denied such conduct and are currently appealing their case.)

"I'm helping to raise my 10-year-old sister and 16-year old-brother and I'm trying to date," she said, referring to Chloe — who is her brother Kyle's daughter — as her sibling. "And I'm like, 'What do you do with them?' The 16-year-old, he drives and all that, but the 10-year-old, I'm like, 'You gotta maybe come have dinner with me.'"

She added, "From the beginning, it's really always all of you, and not just you and that person."

Savannah got engaged to ice hockey player Nic Kerdiles in December 2018. However, she later revealed the pair postponed their ceremony because they "both realized that things moved way too fast" and they "needed to go back to dating." She eventually said they were "figuring it out" before announcing their breakup in September 2020.

"There's no hatred between the two of us...and in all honesty...that makes saying goodbye even harder," she said in an Instagram post. "We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it's time for us to move forward individually."

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

On an episode of his Chrisley Confessions podcast, 53-year-old Chrisley patriarch Todd shared his beliefs for why the pair's relationship didn't work out: "I said, 'Y'all met on social media. You had a blue checkmark, he had a blue checkmark. He was an athlete, you're on television."

"Y'all put all your faith in that blue check mark because that meant both of you were verified, which meant there was no falsity going on. There was no one impersonating you. This was a verified account,'" he continued. "And I said, 'Had you put as much faith in the word [of the Bible] and in God as you did that blue checkmark,' I said, 'Things may have ended differently.'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Mondays at 11 p.m. ET on USA Network.